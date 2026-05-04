Vijay’s TVK nears majority in Tamil Nadu in what could be a historic result

Highlights:

Vijay could become first actor chief minister since 1977

Gains reported across north, central and southern districts

Celebrations begin as trends place TVK near government formation

ACTOR-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in more than 100 constituencies in early trends in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in what could mark a major shift in the state’s politics if the party secures a majority. Trends placed the party in the 100–118 seat range in the 234-member Assembly, close to the majority mark of 118.

If the trends hold, Vijay could become the first actor to turn chief minister since MG Ramachandran in 1977, ending a political structure largely dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

The party made gains across the state, with strong performances in northern districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, where it made inroads into the Dravidian parties.

It also registered leads in central regions including Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai.

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In Madurai city, which includes north, east, west, central and south segments, the TVK was ahead. The party also led in several southern districts such as Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Candidates of the party were leading in delta districts including Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, as well as parts of Salem. The party also made gains in pockets of Kanyakumari, which has been a Congress stronghold. Final results for all 234 constituencies were expected by late evening.

As trends showed the party moving closer to a majority, celebrations were reported across the state. Party workers gathered outside the headquarters in Panaiyur, chanting “TVK” and “Vijay”, distributing sweets and referring to him as “Muthalamaichar Vijay”, while he continues to be known as “Thalapathy”.

Supporters were also seen celebrating in Perambur, raising “Jai Thalapathy” slogans as counting progressed. Visuals showed Vijay’s family members reacting to the trends.

Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, said, “I am so happy.” His father, S A Chandrasekhar, said, “She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy...”

S A Chandrasekhar also said, “As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. I have been seeing him for the last two years, his confidence level has been fantastic. The faith he had in becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu – he did not have one per cent doubt. That is his confidence and I appreciate that attitude.”

Speaking to the media, he added, “We will give that power. Not we, Vijay is ready to give.”

His political base developed over time. From 2009, his fan clubs were reorganised into Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which built local presence through welfare work and outreach. The network entered electoral politics in 2011 by backing the AIADMK-led alliance, and later showed strength in the 2021 local body polls, where its candidates won a majority of the seats they contested.

His public messaging changed in the late 2010s, with appearances addressing issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, education, unemployment and corruption. He launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, ruled out alliances and positioned the party against the DMK-AIADMK structure. He also announced his exit from films after a three-decade career.

The party then set up district and booth-level units, focusing on governance and accountability. Current trends place Vijay at the centre of government formation in Tamil Nadu and point to a three-cornered contest in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)