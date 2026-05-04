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Trisha’s Tirupati temple visit on birthday becomes a canvas for political reading in Tamil Nadu

The trip coincided with counting day for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha marked her 43rd birthday

X/ trishtrashers
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Trisha marked her 43rd birthday with a quiet visit to Tirupati
  • The trip coincided with counting day for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections
  • A later visit to Vijay’s residence added to speculation

A personal ritual meets a charged political moment

For Trisha Krishnan, the journey to Tirupati on the eve of her birthday appeared rooted in personal faith. She shared a short Instagram clip while travelling, and by the next morning, visuals showed her offering prayers at the temple in a low-key visit.

The timing, however, placed the moment in a different light. Her visit coincided with counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where early trends indicated a strong start for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam under Vijay’s leadership.

Online reactions turn timing into narrative

As images from the temple circulated, social media users focused on the overlap between a personal milestone and a political event. Several posts linked her prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara to the election results, though there has been no confirmation from the actor suggesting any such intent.

Later in the day, Trisha was seen arriving at Vijay’s residence in Chennai. She briefly acknowledged photographers before entering, a routine moment that added to the ongoing speculation.

Public appearances keep attention fixed

Her long-standing association with Vijay has often drawn interest. During polling on April 23, Trisha shared a post after casting her vote, which quickly gained traction online. In March, the two were also seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai, with videos from the event circulating widely, particularly after reports of Vijay’s separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The divorce filings date back to December 2025.

What began as a quiet birthday ritual ultimately became part of a wider conversation shaped by politics, timing and public perception in Tamil Nadu.

vijay tamil nadu politics speculation trisha

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