Trisha’s birthday post with Thalapathy Vijay and her dog sparks dating rumours

Quick highlights
• Thalapathy Vijay turned 51 on 22 June 2025
• Trisha Krishnan’s birthday post shows Vijay with her dog, Izzy
• Fans speculate about a relationship as the post goes viral
• Trisha’s mother’s reaction adds fuel to the dating buzz
On Thalapathy Vijay’s 51st birthday, co-star Trisha Krishnan shared a seemingly innocent photo that’s now causing quite a stir online. In the picture, Vijay is seen playing with Trisha’s dog Izzy, while she looks on, smiling warmly. The caption, “Happy Birthday bestest” with hug and evil eye emojis, has sent fans into a frenzy, reviving the long-standing rumours of a secret relationship between the two Tamil cinema stars.
Trisha’s post with Vijay and her dog ignites curiosity
While birthday wishes from fans poured in for Vijay, it was Trisha’s post that stood out. The image feels intimate, almost personal. Fans quickly noted that Izzy, the dog in the picture, was adopted by Trisha earlier this year, ruling out speculation that the photo was from an old event like The GOAT success meet. The post has now sparked fresh conversations about their alleged off-screen bond.
Online users have been quick to react. “Okay official now,” one person commented. Another wrote, “This can’t be a coincidence anymore.” Reddit threads have analysed everything from Vijay’s shirt colour to the timeline of Izzy’s adoption to connect the dots.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Trisha’s mother’s response deepens fan speculation
Adding to the chatter, Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, also re-shared the post with heart emojis, confusing fans even further. Many interpreted this as silent approval, while others questioned why she would publicly endorse the photo if there wasn’t more to it.
This isn’t the first time the duo have sparked such talk. Back in 2024, Trisha posted a cosy lift selfie with Vijay on his 50th birthday, and both were later seen attending a wedding in Goa together. Despite growing curiosity, neither has commented on the rumours.
Vijay, married to Sangeetha since 1999 with two children, has always kept his personal life private. As he gears up for his final film Jana Nayagan before stepping into full-time politics, the renewed buzz around his bond with Trisha is keeping both fans and gossip columns on high alert.