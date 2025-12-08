Skip to content
Palaash Muchhal deletes stadium proposal video after Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding is called off

The cricketer’s statement and the composer’s sudden Instagram changes come after postponed pre‑wedding events and rising rumours.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

Wedding called off as Palaash Muchhal wipes proposal video with Smriti Mandhana

Instagram/my_smriti_mandhana and my_jersey_number_05
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has said her wedding to Palaash Muchhal is “called off”, ending weeks of noise around the postponed ceremony. The update came through her Instagram story, followed by Palaash’s own post and a wave of activity on their social media pages that fans quickly picked up.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Wedding called off as Palaash Muchhal wipes proposal video with Smriti Mandhana Instagram/my_smriti_mandhana and my_jersey_number_05


Why the Smriti Mandhana wedding was called off

The pair were set to marry on 23 November in Sangli after days of pre‑wedding events. Both families had been seen celebrating together. On the morning of the wedding, things turned suddenly. Mandhana’s father fell ill and was taken to hospital. A day later, Palaash was also admitted in Sangli before being shifted to Mumbai for further checks.

As both families returned to Mumbai, online speculation rose. Screenshots and claims spread fast, many without proof. The talk grew louder when Smriti removed all wedding and engagement posts. Her teammates did the same with their pre‑wedding photos.

This week, she decided to put out a clear line. In her note, she said it was important to speak up, confirmed “the wedding is called off”, and asked for privacy. Her focus, she said, remains on playing for India.

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story Instagram Screengrab/smriti_mandhana


How Palaash Muchhal reacted on social media

Soon after Smriti’s post, Palaash made a public statement of his own. He said he had “decided to move on” and spoke about how tough the last few weeks had been.

Within hours, fans noticed that the viral proposal video had disappeared from his page. The World Cup victory celebration clip featuring Smriti was also gone. A few older posts with her still remain, although many followers pointed out that both had unfollowed each other.

These changes added to the already restless online conversations. But Palaash asked people to pause before judging. He called the rumours hurtful and said he would deal with the situation quietly.


What Smriti Mandhana said

Mandhana’s statement was brief. She said she is a private person, wished to keep things that way, and wanted the matter to end here. She spoke about representing India being her purpose, and that her aim is to keep winning for the country.

Her next assignment is the five‑match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting 21 December. She then leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 WPL from 9 January.


Moving forward

Both have asked for space. Neither plans to add further comment. The posts are out, the videos are gone, and the story now rests on their words, and their work ahead.

online speculationpalaash muchhalproposal videowedding called offsmriti mandhana

