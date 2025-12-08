Palaash Muchhal deletes stadium proposal video after Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding is called off

Highlights:

Smriti Mandhana says the wedding with Palaash Muchhal is “called off” and asks for privacy.

Soon after her post, Palaash deletes their proposal video and World Cup celebration clip.

Both had unfollowed each other on Instagram as fans noticed missing posts.

The wedding was first postponed after health scares involving both families.

Rumours spread online despite statements from both sides asking for calm.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has said her wedding to Palaash Muchhal is “called off”, ending weeks of noise around the postponed ceremony. The update came through her Instagram story, followed by Palaash’s own post and a wave of activity on their social media pages that fans quickly picked up.

Wedding called off as Palaash Muchhal wipes proposal video with Smriti Mandhana





Why the Smriti Mandhana wedding was called off

The pair were set to marry on 23 November in Sangli after days of pre‑wedding events. Both families had been seen celebrating together. On the morning of the wedding, things turned suddenly. Mandhana’s father fell ill and was taken to hospital. A day later, Palaash was also admitted in Sangli before being shifted to Mumbai for further checks.

As both families returned to Mumbai, online speculation rose. Screenshots and claims spread fast, many without proof. The talk grew louder when Smriti removed all wedding and engagement posts. Her teammates did the same with their pre‑wedding photos.

This week, she decided to put out a clear line. In her note, she said it was important to speak up, confirmed “the wedding is called off”, and asked for privacy. Her focus, she said, remains on playing for India.

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story





How Palaash Muchhal reacted on social media

Soon after Smriti’s post, Palaash made a public statement of his own. He said he had “decided to move on” and spoke about how tough the last few weeks had been.

Within hours, fans noticed that the viral proposal video had disappeared from his page. The World Cup victory celebration clip featuring Smriti was also gone. A few older posts with her still remain, although many followers pointed out that both had unfollowed each other.

These changes added to the already restless online conversations. But Palaash asked people to pause before judging. He called the rumours hurtful and said he would deal with the situation quietly.





What Smriti Mandhana said

Mandhana’s statement was brief. She said she is a private person, wished to keep things that way, and wanted the matter to end here. She spoke about representing India being her purpose, and that her aim is to keep winning for the country.

Her next assignment is the five‑match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, starting 21 December. She then leads Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 WPL from 9 January.





Moving forward

Both have asked for space. Neither plans to add further comment. The posts are out, the videos are gone, and the story now rests on their words, and their work ahead.