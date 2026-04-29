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Laura Dern reunites with Mike White as 'The White Lotus' recasts after Helena Bonham Carter’s exit

Dern’s casting stands out because this is not her first collaboration with White

Laura Dern

The new season is being filmed in southern France during the Cannes Film Festival

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Laura Dern has joined season four of The White Lotus
  • She replaces Helena Bonham Carter after her exit over creative differences
  • The new season is being filmed in southern France during the Cannes Film Festival
  • Dern previously collaborated with creator Mike White on Enlightened

Laura Dern steps into one of television’s biggest dramas

Just days after Helena Bonham Carter made an abrupt exit from The White Lotus, HBO has moved quickly by bringing in a familiar face for creator Mike White. Laura Dern has officially joined the fourth season of the Emmy-winning series, which is already filming in southern France. While Bonham Carter’s departure sparked curiosity about what happened behind the scenes, Dern’s arrival shifts the focus back to the show itself and adds another major name to one of television’s most closely watched franchises.

Why Laura Dern feels like more than a replacement

Dern’s casting stands out because this is not her first collaboration with White. The pair first worked together on Year of the Dog before reuniting for HBO’s Enlightened, which they co-created and which earned Dern a Golden Globe. That history makes her casting feel less like a quick fix following Bonham Carter’s departure and more like White turning to a long-time creative partner he trusts. Dern also brings considerable star power, having won an Academy Award for Marriage Story and starred in projects such as Jurassic Park, Wild and Big Little Lies.

What happened with Helena Bonham Carter

Last week, HBO confirmed that Bonham Carter would no longer appear in the upcoming season after saying the role written for her “did not align once on set”. The network did not elaborate on the disagreement but said the character would be rewritten and recast. It also stressed that it remained a fan of Bonham Carter’s work and hoped to collaborate with her again in the future.

After previous seasons unfolded in luxury resorts in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand, season four is heading to the French Riviera. The new chapter is expected to take place during the Cannes Film Festival, blending the show’s signature satire with one of the entertainment industry’s most glamorous events. Filming is expected to continue during this year’s festival from 13 to 24 May, with Dern joining a cast that includes Steve Coogan, Kumail Nanjiani, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham and Vincent Cassel.

the white lotusexitlaura dernmike white hbo series

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