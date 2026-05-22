UK weighs new ‘invite-only’ investor visa for wealthy foreigners after scrapping golden route

The UK is reportedly considering a new investor residency visa with a minimum £5m investment requirement.

The proposed route could focus on sectors such as AI, clean energy and advanced technology.

Wealthy Indians and global business families may closely watch the scheme if it moves ahead.

The UK government is reportedly exploring a new “invite-only” residency visa aimed at attracting ultra-wealthy investors, signalling a possible return of investor migration routes four years after Britain scrapped its controversial golden visa programme over money laundering concerns.

According to reports, the proposed UK investor visa scheme would allow selected high-net-worth individuals investing at least £5m into key sectors of the British economy to secure residency rights for an initial three-year period, with a possible route to permanent settlement later.

The discussions are still at an early stage and the Home Office has not formally announced the programme. However, the proposal appears to reflect a broader shift in UK immigration policy as Britain looks to attract strategic foreign capital into areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology.

Unlike the previous Tier-I Investor Visa, the new model is reportedly expected to work through an invitation system rather than open applications.

Under the proposal, wealthy individuals would not directly apply for residency. Instead, candidates could be identified by the government’s Office for Investment following enhanced background checks and financial scrutiny.

The proposed framework reportedly includes a minimum investment threshold of £5m, restrictions on where funds can be invested and tighter compliance checks designed to reduce risks linked to illicit financial flows.

Property investment is also expected to be excluded, marking a significant departure from earlier investor migration models that often saw foreign money flow heavily into real estate markets.

Britain tries to avoid old mistakes

The discussions come more than four years after Britain shut down its Tier-I Investor Visa route in February 2022.

That earlier programme allowed foreign nationals to gain residency by investing at least £2m in the UK. Over time, however, the scheme faced growing criticism over weak oversight and concerns that politically exposed individuals and overseas elites were using it to move questionable wealth into Britain.

Authorities at the time cited concerns around “dirty money” entering the country.

Since then, Britain has also seen a noticeable outflow of wealthy individuals amid tighter migration rules, tax changes and economic uncertainty.

The new proposal appears aimed at striking a balance between attracting investment and avoiding the reputational damage linked to the earlier golden visa route.

By moving to an invite-only structure, the government may be trying to maintain tighter control over who receives residency access and where investment money is directed.

James Bowler, permanent secretary at the Treasury, has separately argued in recent discussions around government spending that policy decisions often involve “value for money trade-offs”, as quoted in a news report. While he was not directly addressing the visa proposal, the wider debate over how Britain attracts investment while protecting public finances continues to shape policy discussions.

Why wealthy Indians may be watching closely

The proposed scheme could draw attention from affluent Indian entrepreneurs, startup founders and global business families already investing abroad.

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing wealth markets, with increasing numbers of ultra-high-net-worth individuals expanding business operations internationally.

For many investors, the UK continues to hold appeal because of its financial ecosystem, universities, healthcare infrastructure and established Indian business communities.

The proposed visa could particularly interest Indians already active in British startups, venture capital, artificial intelligence and clean energy sectors.

Still, immigration specialists are likely to view the route as highly selective rather than widely accessible.

At £5m, the proposed threshold is significantly higher than the original requirement under the former Tier-I Investor Visa when it was first launched.

The likely exclusion of property investment may also reshape how foreign investors approach Britain. Investors seeking residency through London real estate purchases may no longer qualify if the final scheme prioritises direct business and innovation-led investments instead.

Experts are also expecting strict compliance requirements covering source of funds, taxation, residency obligations and family eligibility because investor migration programmes remain politically sensitive across many developed economies.

For now, the proposal remains under discussion, and the government is yet to release final rules, timelines or eligibility details. But the direction appears clear: Britain may still want wealthy investors, though it seems increasingly selective about the type of money — and the sectors — it is willing to welcome.