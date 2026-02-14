Deepika Padukone reportedly joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 after skipping Season 3

Highlights

Bollywood actress may appear in The White Lotus Season 4, reportedly scheduled for late 2026 or 2027

Previously declined Season 3 to focus on motherhood of daughter Dua Padukone Singh

Season 4 to be shot in France, joining established cast including Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan

Casting buzz for Season 4

According to journalist Subhash K Jha of the Deccan Chronicle, Deepika Padukone is set to join The White Lotus Season 4 later in 2026. While the season is expected to air in 2027, filming is reported to take place from April to October 2026. Neither HBO nor Padukone have officially confirmed the casting, but Bollywood reports suggest she has been offered a role.

This comes after the actress had reportedly turned down a part in Season 3 in 2024, citing a desire to focus on her family. Following her return to international projects after xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Padukone appears ready to resume work in the West.

Anthology format and locations

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus presents a rotating cast and changing luxury locations each season. Season 1 (2021) was set in Maui, Hawaii, and Season 2 (2022) in Sicily, Italy. Season 3 was filmed across Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui in Thailand. Season 4 will reportedly be shot in France, possibly along the French Riviera at a luxury resort, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The show focuses on the intersecting lives of guests at the titular resort, blending dark comedy with social commentary, and has gained a global following.

Confirmed cast members

Season 4 already includes high-profile actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka, with Sandra Bernhard joining the ensemble, as reported by Deadline. HBO confirmed these additions via social media, signalling a strong line-up for the upcoming season.

What to expect

If reports hold, Deepika Padukone’s participation will mark her first appearance in The White Lotus after focusing on motherhood, adding an international dimension to her career while joining an established ensemble cast.