Cybersecurity fears grow around 2026 Fifa World Cup as experts warn of major hacking risks

Cybersecurity experts warn the 2026 Fifa World Cup could face unprecedented levels of hacking and online disruption.

Phishing scams, ticket fraud and website attacks are expected to be among the biggest threats during the tournament.

AI-driven cyber attacks have surged 89 per cent, according to recent threat intelligence findings.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already emerging as a major cybersecurity concern months before the tournament begins, with experts warning that the event’s enormous digital footprint and geopolitical backdrop could make it one of the most heavily targeted sporting events in history.

The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the largest World Cup ever staged. Security analysts say that scale alone creates opportunities for cyber criminals, hacktivist groups and potentially state-linked actors looking to exploit the global attention surrounding the competition.

The warnings come amid growing concern over cyber threats tied to major international sporting events. Officials reportedly uncovered a hacking plot linked to the Winter Olympics in Milan earlier this year, while the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang were previously hit by a cyber-attack that disrupted systems during the opening ceremony.

Matt Hull of cyber security company NCC Group reportedly said major sporting events combine “huge digital dependency” with emotional public engagement, creating ideal conditions for cyber-attacks and online scams.

From ticket scams to geopolitical cyber threats

Security experts say many of the biggest risks surrounding the World Cup are likely to involve social engineering attacks rather than direct infrastructure sabotage.

Analysts expect phishing campaigns, fake ticket sales, payment fraud, credential theft and fraudulent websites impersonating official tournament platforms to become common threats as the competition approaches. Cyber criminals often use major global events to exploit urgency and public excitement, particularly when millions of fans are rushing to buy tickets, travel packages or merchandise online.

According to a news report, Hull said disruptive attacks by hacktivist groups could also become a concern during headline moments of the tournament, especially distributed denial-of-service attacks designed to overwhelm websites and online systems.

The wider geopolitical climate is also adding to concerns. Cybersecurity analysts frequently identify groups linked to Russia, China, North Korea and Iran among the most active global cyber threats.

While experts stressed it would be speculative to directly connect participating nations to potential cyber activity, analysts say the broader international tensions surrounding the tournament, particularly with matches hosted in the US, could increase overall cyber risk levels.

AI is reshaping the cyber battlefield

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is also changing the threat landscape ahead of the tournament.

Recent findings from CrowdStrike showed an 89 per cent increase in activity involving AI-enabled cyber adversaries, with attackers increasingly using automated tools to scale phishing campaigns and identify digital vulnerabilities more quickly.

Cybersecurity firms say major sporting events are becoming more exposed because tournaments now rely heavily on digital ticketing systems, online payments, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure and connected broadcast technology. That dependence means even relatively small cyber incidents can quickly affect fans, organisers and sponsors across multiple countries.

Analysts say most attacks linked to the World Cup are still expected to be financially motivated rather than politically driven. But the combination of rising geopolitical tensions, AI-assisted cyber tools and the tournament’s enormous global audience is likely to keep security agencies and organisers on high alert in the months leading up to kick-off.