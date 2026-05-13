Millions of Indian fans 'may miss FIFA World Cup 2026'

A STANDOFF over World Cup broadcasting rights in India has ended up in the courts with fans fearing they won't be able to watch football's biggest party when it begins in under a month.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (12) issued a notice to the Indian government and public broadcaster Prasar Bharti to respond to a petition filed by a lawyer pleading for live coverage.

FIFA had sought about $100 million (£74m) from broadcasters wanting to show the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, but so far JioStar has offered only about $20m (£15m), according to local reports.

China and Thailand are also yet to strike a deal to show the finals when they kick off on June 11, leaving swathes of Asia potentially facing a blackout.

The petition filed to the court argued that the absence of a broadcast arrangement deprived citizens of their "fundamental right to receive information".

"India stands as one of the few major markets without a broadcaster," it said, noting that no viewing deal had been sealed despite the World Cup being designated a "sporting event of national importance".

"Without timely judicial intervention... the petitioner and millions of Indian citizens will be irreparably deprived of their fundamental rights with no adequate alternative remedy," says the petition, seen by AFP.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 20.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Broadcasters in Asia have been cautious about bidding for rights, citing concerns that late-night kickoff times in the region could dent viewership and advertising revenues.

India, the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, are not playing at the World Cup.

(AFP)