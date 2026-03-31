Lenovo partners with David Beckham for global campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Highlights

Beckham to front Lenovo’s global campaign launching in May

Campaign set ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 build-up

Focus on AI-driven innovation across football

Partnership extends to Women’s World Cup 2027

Campaign positioned ahead of World Cup build-up

Lenovo has confirmed that David Beckham will lead its upcoming global marketing campaign, scheduled to go live in May, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The timing places the campaign in the key pre-tournament window, with Beckham positioned as the face of Lenovo’s visibility push across global markets.

Football, technology and AI at the centre

The campaign forms part of a wider partnership between Lenovo and Beckham, aligned with the company’s growing involvement in world football, including its role as Official Technology Partner for the 2026 men’s and 2027 women’s World Cups.

The collaboration will focus on AI-powered solutions aimed at improving performance, enhancing fan experiences, streamlining operations and unlocking new commercial opportunities within the sport.

Beckham to play a wider creative role

Beyond appearing in the campaign, Beckham will also contribute to Lenovo’s work around sports-focused innovation. His involvement is expected to help shape how the brand presents AI-driven technology across football and beyond.

The partnership also draws on Beckham’s experience as a businessman, with the campaign linking elite sport to broader themes of productivity and modern work.

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Building momentum towards 2026

With the World Cup approaching, Lenovo is using the campaign to strengthen its global sports presence. The rollout is designed to connect football’s biggest stage with technology-led storytelling, with Beckham at the centre of the messaging.