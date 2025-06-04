10 celebs who moved from LA to London and why the UK is becoming the new fame capital

Los Angeles has long been the epicentre of fame, but a growing number of A-listers are swapping Hollywood for London. Driven by political instability, relentless paparazzi, and environmental concerns, stars are choosing the UK for its privacy, culture and calmer lifestyle.

Here’s a deep dive into 10 stars who’ve made London their full-time home, and why the city is quietly becoming the new global epicentre of celebrity life:

10 stars who made the move

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

After Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election and growing estrangement from the Hollywood elite, the couple left behind their Montecito mansion for a £15 million (₹159 crore) estate in the Cotswolds. Spotted doing their own shopping in Chipping Norton, they’ve embraced countryside living. “They’ve gone full English,” a local source confirms.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi embrace countryside life after leaving LA behind Getty Images



Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Swapping Beverly Hills for Hampstead’s tranquil lanes, this power couple chose London to raise their daughters away from wildfire threats and media frenzy. Mendes reportedly told neighbours she’s “finally breathing” in the UK. Gosling’s filming commitments made the transition smoother and permanent.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoys quiet family moments away from Hollywood’s glare in London Getty Images



Courtney Love

The Hole frontwoman has lived in London since 2019 and is currently applying for British citizenship. Citing America’s political unrest as “cyanide,” Love now finds solace in Camden’s indie bookshops and London’s relative calm.

Courtney Love settles into UK life Getty Images





Johnny Depp

After his legal storm in the U.S., Depp quietly disappeared into an art studio in London and a countryside retreat in Somerset. Now painting and working on his rum brand, Depp relishes the absence of paparazzi. “Nobody asks for selfies,” says the Soho gallery owner.

Johnny Depp finding solace in London’s art studios and vibrant nightlife Getty Images







Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma



India’s most famous power couple recently made London their base after the birth of their second child, Akaay. Seeking privacy and a quieter lifestyle, they’ve been seen touring schools in Kensington and enjoying park outings without bodyguards. “We wanted normalcy,” they reportedly shared with a friend.





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would like to raise their family in London’s peaceful neighbourhoods Getty Images





Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones star, shaken by school shootings in the U.S., returned to her London roots after becoming a mother. She’s often spotted in Islington, blending in as “just a tall blonde doing her dry cleaning.”

Sophie Turner shifts to the UK Getty Images





Lindsay Lohan

Lohan left LA in 2014 and never looked back. Moving to London for stage roles and sobriety, she found comfort in the West End’s discipline and the city’s low-key vibe. “She loves that nobody recognises her at Waitrose,” says a director friend.

Lindsay Lohan focusing on stage work and sobriety while living in London Getty Images





Minnie Driver

After 30 years in California, Driver cancelled her green card and came home. She’s openly criticised America’s political instability and praised London for its grounded, family-friendly atmosphere.

Minnie Driver returns to her British roots Getty Images



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

After spending multiple winters house-hunting in Chelsea, the couple now call London home. “No wildfires. No election dread. Just frosty pub crawls,” Legend joked to a local.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoying family time Getty Images





Twinkle Khanna

The Bollywood author and actor enrolled at Goldsmiths University for her master's degree and set up home in London. A classmate shared, “She’s often seen in libraries.”

Twinkle Khanna balancing fame with academic life in London Getty Images













What LA lost and London gained

What LA Lost What London Offers Paparazzi free-for-all Strict privacy laws and polite indifference Climate crisis and wildfires Mild seasons and walkable neighbourhoods Gun violence and political chaos Relative political stability Starstruck culture Anonymity and creative focus





Why London? The stats tell the story

£5.6 billion (₹59,500 crore): Total UK film industry revenue in 2024, up 31% year-on-year

Up to 53%: Tax credit offered for indie films in the UK

6,100+: American citizenship applications to the UK post-2024 election, a 40% spike

7 million sq ft: Film production space available across London and its surrounds

40%: Rise in US-based celebrities applying for long-term UK residency since 2020





Family, freedom, and fame, the London way

For stars like Anushka Sharma, Ryan Gosling, and Chris O’Dowd, the UK offers something LA increasingly can’t: a safe, grounded environment to raise their children. Schools in Hampstead and Kensington attract international families. The abundance of green spaces, community-led parenting, and access to culture without the madness of LA make London especially appealing for young celebrity families.

Meanwhile, the UK’s booming creative economy, backed by production giants like Netflix and Disney, means actors don’t have to choose between privacy and career.

London’s blend of privacy, culture, and opportunity is drawing stars away from Hollywood’s spotlight





The "almost" expats

While the following stars have ties to the UK, they haven’t fully relocated:

Shah Rukh Khan: Park Lane apartment, but still based in Mumbai

Park Lane apartment, but still based in Mumbai Priyanka Chopra Jonas : Stays in London for filming, but maintains U.S. residence

: Stays in London for filming, but maintains U.S. residence Sonam Kapoor : Splits time between London and Mumbai

: Splits time between London and Mumbai Shilpa Shetty: Owns a mansion in Surrey, primarily a vacation retreat





A shift that's here to stay?

This isn’t a passing fad. Instead, it’s almost like a rewiring of celebrity geography. London’s allure lies in its contradictions: urban but grounded, historic yet progressive, creative yet private, offering a life where celebrities can be human again. As LA’s glow fades, the question isn’t who’s moving next, it’s who can resist?

As one anonymous A-lister put it:

“In LA, you’re a brand. In London, you’re just someone who might need directions.”