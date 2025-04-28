Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's move to London about their children?

Virat Kohli is having another stellar IPL season, racking up runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But off the field, the chatter isn't just about cricket. It's about his and Anushka Sharma's decision to move to London. The couple, who welcomed their second child Akaay last year, have been spotted frequently in the UK, sparking rumours of a permanent shift. Now, those close to them have confirmed the move, citing their desire for a quieter, more private life for their children.

The intense scrutiny that comes with being one of India's most famous couples has pushed them to seek normalcy abroad. In a candid conversation on a podcast, Dr Shriram Nene (Madhuri Dixit's husband) revealed that Anushka once shared their struggles with fame. "They were considering London because they can't fully enjoy their success here," he said. "Every little thing they do draws attention. It's isolating."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s decision to relocate to London marks a new chapter for their family Getty Images





Nene, who admires Kohli, explained how constant public attention becomes intrusive. "Even a simple dinner turns into a selfie session. You have to stay polite, but it wears you down. Virat and Anushka just want to raise their kids without that pressure."

The couple, married since 2017, have always prioritised privacy, especially after the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021. With Akaay's arrival, the need for a calmer environment seems to have grown stronger. While Kohli continues to dominate on the field, scoring 392 runs this IPL season, his focus off it is clear: shielding his family from the relentless public gaze.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma prioritize family life and privacy with their move to London Getty Images





Anushka, who stepped back from acting after 2018's Zero, has been selective about projects. Her last announced film, Chakda Xpress, remains uncertain. For now, the couple's London plans signal a fresh chapter, one where their children can grow up away from the frenzy of Indian stardom. And while fans may miss seeing them regularly, it's a trade-off the duo seems willing to make.