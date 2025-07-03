Skip to content
 
Will YRF’s plan to keep Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR apart boost 'War 2’s hype or backfire?

The decision to avoid joint promotions is meant to build suspense but has left fans divided.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will not appear together for promotions as YRF keeps them apart

Pooja Pillai
Jul 03, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will promote War 2 separately ahead of its 14 August 2025 release.
  • Yash Raj Films is keeping the actors apart to preserve the film’s on-screen conflict.
  • Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of YRF’s growing Spy Universe.
  • Fans have expressed disappointment over missing out on the stars’ joint promotional appearances.

With just weeks to go before War 2 hits theatres, Yash Raj Films has decided that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will not appear together during the film’s promotional run. The production house is deliberately keeping them apart to heighten anticipation around their on-screen showdown. While some fans see this as a bold marketing move, others are left disappointed by the lack of camaraderie in the lead-up to the film.

YRF aims to preserve on-screen rivalry

War 2 is the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and the studio is banking on their intense face-off to draw audiences. According to trade sources, the actors won’t share a stage, give joint interviews, or appear in promotional videos together before the release. The idea is to prevent any early display of off-screen rapport and let viewers experience their confrontation fresh in cinemas.

A senior source explained, “The clash between Hrithik and NTR is the film’s biggest hook. YRF wants audiences to witness that tension first in theatres, not diluted by pre-release friendliness.”

Past spy films used similar tactics

This isn’t the first time YRF has opted for unconventional marketing. When Pathaan released, Shah Rukh Khan avoided all pre-release interviews. Similarly, War (2019) saw limited media presence from its stars before release, and these moves have paid off in the past.

A source close to the studio added, “The YRF Spy Universe thrives on suspense. Avoiding early disclosures helps protect plot twists and character dynamics.”


Hrithik unveils poster as countdown begins

Despite the silence around joint promotions, the individual campaigns have started. Hrithik recently shared a new poster of his character, Major Kabir, on Instagram, showing him bloodied and battle-ready. He captioned it: “This time he is ruthless, merciless, relentless, and ready for War! Are you? The countdown begins now. 50 days to War 2.”


Fans divided over the decision

While the strategy may work for maintaining mystery, fan response online has been mixed. Many had hoped to see Jr NTR and Hrithik together in interviews or promotional content, especially as this is their first collaboration. Some expressed disappointment on social media, calling the plan unnecessary in the age of fan-driven marketing.

Still, the buzz around War 2 remains strong. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, the film is set for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 14 August 2025, just ahead of India’s Independence Day holiday.

