Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in 'War 2' trailer, fans divided over action, VFX and casting

Highlights:
- War 2 trailer features Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir facing off with Jr NTR’s unnamed officer in a darker, grittier spy battle.
- Kiara Advani surprises with intense combat scenes, including a fight with Hrithik.
- The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the sixth chapter in YRF’s spy universe.
- War 2 releases worldwide in theatres and IMAX on 14 August 2025.
Yash Raj Films has released the highly anticipated trailer of War 2, and it is a shift in tone from the slick action of its 2019 predecessor. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the Ayan Mukerji directorial promises a complex battle between loyalty, duty, and national pride. With its focus on betrayal, conflicting ideologies, and large-scale action set-pieces, War 2 positions itself as the most intense chapter yet in the YRF Spy Universe.
Ayan Mukerji directs Hrithik Jr NTR and Kiara in the sixth YRF spy universe filmInstagram/yrf
What’s the plot of War 2 and where does it fit in the YRF Spy Universe?
War 2 continues the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan, now a shadow operative for RAW who has sacrificed everything for the country. He is now pitted against a formidable new adversary, Jr NTR’s elite special forces officer. Despite being on opposing sides, both characters declare “India First,” setting the stage for a morally grey conflict where personal agendas collide with patriotic ideals.
This is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, following the success of Tiger 3, Pathaan, and the original War. With no direct crossover revealed yet, fans are still speculating if Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo in the film.
- YouTube youtu.be
How does Kiara Advani’s role differ from earlier female leads?
Kiara Advani’s character has stirred conversation online, with fans noting that she is more than just a romantic interest. Seen both romancing and fighting Hrithik’s Kabir, she’s reportedly playing the daughter of Colonel Luthra, the RAW handler played by Ashutosh Rana. Her action scenes, particularly a hand-to-hand fight with Hrithik and a gunpoint standoff, have impressed audiences, with many saying she has more screen presence than Vaani Kapoor’s role in the first film.
From combat sequences to donning the army uniform, Kiara seems poised for a bigger arc, especially with the upcoming Alpha, another female-led spy film from YRF starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
Kiara Advani surprises fans with high-octane action and combat movesInstagram/kiaraaliaadvani
What’s the fan reaction to Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut in War 2?
While the trailer generated buzz, not all reactions have been positive. Jr NTR, a superstar in the Telugu industry, makes his Hindi action debut here, but many netizens have criticised his look, dialogue delivery, and the VFX-enhanced physique. Some called him a “misfit” in YRF’s aesthetic, while others felt his intensity fell flat next to Hrithik’s seasoned spy act.
However, a section of his fanbase defended the portrayal, calling it “raw” and “different” from mainstream Bollywood heroes. The mixed response could reflect the challenge of balancing the whole pan-India appeal with genre consistency in a tightly-knit cinematic universe.
When is War 2 releasing and what to expect next?
War 2 is set for a grand theatrical release on 14 August 2025, strategically timed for India’s Independence Day weekend. With Rajinikanth’s Coolie also releasing the same day, it’s set to be one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.
Director Ayan Mukerji, fresh off Brahmastra, aims to reinvent his style in this espionage thriller. The trailer ends with a haunting Bhagavad Gita shloka, echoing the film’s philosophical undertones. Whether War 2 can match or surpass the benchmark set by Pathaan or Animal remains to be seen, but it’s clear that YRF is betting big on this action sequel.