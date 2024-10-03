Six players to watch at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

Sophie Ecclestone, England’s left-arm spinner, is ranked as the number one bowler in both T20 and ODI cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Here are six players, each representing a different team, who are expected to play pivotal roles in the outcome of this year’s tournament, set to conclude on 20 October.

Australia: Beth Mooney

Australia’s Beth Mooney enters the tournament as the top-ranked T20 batter in the world, according to the ICC rankings. A consistent performer for Australia, Mooney has been a key player in the team’s recent dominance, including their victory in the last three editions of the T20 World Cup. In 2020, she was named ‘Player of the Series’ after scoring an unbeaten 78 in the final against India. Now 30, she continues to be in great form, recently smashing 50 runs off just 30 balls in a warm-up game against England in Dubai. With two T20I centuries already to her name, Mooney is expected to lead Australia’s batting attack once again as they aim for their seventh T20 World Cup title.

England: Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone, England’s left-arm spinner, is ranked as the number one bowler in both T20 and ODI cricket. At just 25 years old, she has already amassed considerable experience, having made her debut in international cricket at the age of 17. Her precision, combined with her ability to stifle batters with her economy, makes her a central figure in England’s bowling line-up. Ecclestone also recently became the youngest player to reach 100 wickets in ODI cricket, a testament to her skill and consistency. England captain Heather Knight praised her influence on the team, saying, “The control she gives you as a captain and the attacking threat she brings is really cool.” Ecclestone’s performance will be crucial as England look to challenge for the title.

India: Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma, one of India’s most reliable all-rounders, is known for her versatility on the field. The 27-year-old, who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin, is currently ranked second among T20 bowlers globally and is also the third-highest ranked all-rounder. Sharma’s controversial ‘Mankad’ dismissal of England’s Charlie Dean in an ODI two years ago garnered attention, but her game is defined by much more than that. India has never won a women’s World Cup, and Sharma is determined to change that: “If we win the World Cup, things will really change from every perspective, and each woman will want to play cricket after that,” she told Cricinfo. Her ability to contribute both with the bat and the ball makes her an indispensable player for India.

South Africa: Sune Luus

Sune Luus, who led South Africa to their first white-ball final last year, heads into this World Cup with the challenge of balancing her role as a batter and a bowler. The 28-year-old has transitioned from being a leg-spinner to bowling off-spin while continuing to perform with the bat. After a difficult series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, where she struggled with the bat, Luus bounced back during a one-off Test match against India, scoring 65 and 109 in a losing effort. She followed up with an unbeaten 53 in a T20I against Pakistan, showing that she is rediscovering her form ahead of the World Cup. “You always want to score and contribute,” Luus said, adding that her recent performances have given her the confidence needed to compete at the highest level. South Africa will be counting on her all-round skills as they seek to make another deep run in the tournament.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne

At just 19 years old, Vishmi Gunaratne is one of the youngest players to watch at this year’s T20 World Cup. Despite her age, Gunaratne has already made an impact on the international stage, debuting for Sri Lanka at the age of 16. While her T20I statistics—an average of 20 and a strike rate of 92 in 43 matches—may not yet place her among the top-tier players, she is showing signs of significant potential. She scored her first ODI century against Ireland just a week before her 19th birthday, becoming only the second Sri Lankan player, after Chamari Athapaththu, to achieve this feat. Gunaratne also made headlines two years ago when she scored an astonishing 417 runs off 128 balls in an Under-19 women’s tournament in Sri Lanka. Many expect this to be the tournament where she begins to fulfil her immense potential on the world stage.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been a standout player for the West Indies ever since she helped her team win the 2016 T20 World Cup at the age of 18. In the final, she scored 66 runs from 45 balls, leading the West Indies to a memorable victory over Australia. Since then, Matthews has become a key figure in franchise cricket around the world. As the current captain of the West Indies team, she brings both batting and bowling skills to the table, averaging 25 with the bat in T20Is and taking 99 wickets with her off-spin. Now 26, Matthews acknowledges the challenge ahead, saying, “We’re going in as underdogs again, and there’s no doubt about that.” Despite the tough competition, Matthews remains a vital player for the West Indies as they look to repeat their success from 2016.

These six players represent some of the best talent in women’s cricket today, and their performances will be crucial to their respective teams’ chances at the 2024 T20 World Cup. As the tournament progresses, their contributions could well define the outcomes for Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

(AFP)