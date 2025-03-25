Skip to content
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6: Where to watch in UK and what to expect

The gripping dystopian drama returns for its highly anticipated conclusion, with streaming options for UK viewers.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaids prepare for a final showdown in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 25, 2025
The highly anticipated final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to arrive on Channel 4, bringing the gripping saga of Gilead to its dramatic conclusion. Ahead of the new season’s release, viewers can revisit all five previous seasons, which will be available for streaming on Channel 4.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the series follows the life of June Osborne, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she fights against the oppressive rule of Gilead, a totalitarian regime that has stripped women of their rights. Once known as Offred, June is forced into servitude as a Handmaid, but her relentless spirit keeps her pushing back against the system.

Season six promises a high-stakes showdown as June intensifies her battle to dismantle Gilead. She isn’t alone though, Luke and Moira are stepping up their resistance, Serena is attempting to reshape Gilead’s future, and key figures like Commander Lawrence, Aunt Lydia, and Nick face their own reckonings. This final chapter explores themes of defiance, survival, and the unbreakable will to fight for freedom.

The show’s executive production team includes series creator Bruce Miller alongside Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, and lead actress Elisabeth Moss, among others. With its intense storytelling and sharp social commentary, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained a powerful force in television since its debut in 2017.


For UK audiences eager to know when they can watch the final season, an official release date is still under wraps. However, going by previous patterns, Channel 4 is expected to air the season a few months after its US debut in April. In past years, UK viewers had to wait between a few weeks to a few months after the US release. Season five marked a shift, as it was made available on Amazon Prime Video simultaneously with Channel 4. It’s likely that season six will follow a similar model, allowing fans to watch on both platforms.



For those looking to catch up, the full series will be available on Channel 4’s streaming service, and Amazon Prime Video also offers access to all previous seasons. Prime subscribers can stream ad-free with their membership.

With the conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale on the horizon, fans are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling and emotional finale. As the series closes this chapter, it also sets the stage for the next instalment in Atwood’s universe, The Testaments, ensuring that the legacy of Gilead’s story continues.

