Yvonne Strahovski reveals shocking ending for 'The Handmaid’s Tale' final season, calls it the rebellion

As The Handmaid’s Tale wraps up its long and intense run, Yvonne Strahovski has given a glimpse into what’s coming next and it sounds like fans should brace themselves. Talking about the sixth and final season, Strahovski hinted at dramatic turns, especially when it comes to Serena Joy Waterford, the controversial character she’s played since the beginning.
In a chat on CBS Mornings Plus, Strahovski didn’t confirm any clear direction for Serena, but she did say that this season might be the character’s biggest reckoning yet. “This is probably Serena’s biggest opportunity to truly face the weight of her actions,” she said. Whether that leads to redemption or a deeper descent remains to be seen, but it’s clear her arc is far from over.
As The Handmaid’s Tale nears its end, Yvonne Strahovski teases Serena Joy’s most dramatic reckoning yet in the final seasonGetty Images
Serena has always been a complicated figure: equal parts cold and quietly desperate and fans have noticed. Strahovski admitted that people sometimes keep their distance when they recognise her, likely because Serena’s presence on screen has left such a strong impression. “People tend to act a little cautious around me,” she laughed. “She’s so harsh on the show, I think it freaks people out.”
As the story nears its close, the cast is definitely feeling the pressure to deliver a meaningful payoff. Strahovski shared that co-star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss emphasised the importance of this final chapter being one for the fans. “This is the season where everything builds. The rebellion, the resistance, it all comes together,” she said. “It’s emotional, it’s bold, and some moments will truly catch people off guard.”
Looking back, Strahovski spoke about how far Serena has come since the early episodes. Once defined by cruelty and control, Serena’s journey into motherhood seemed to shift something in her. “Becoming a mother was all she ever wanted. That experience forced her to see things differently and opened her up, even if just a little,” Strahovski reflected.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
The Handmaid’s Tale might be ending, but it’s definitely not going out quietly. The final season is streaming now on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Expect tension, surprises, and maybe even redemption.