AR Rahman shares selfie with Hans Zimmer as 'Ramayana' music collaboration excites fans

Quick highlights:

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer will collaborate on the soundtrack for Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Rahman shared a selfie with Zimmer on Instagram, captioned “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie”.

The photo sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans and celebrities calling it a “historic moment”.

Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, and is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

AR Rahman’s latest Instagram post has set the tone for what might be one of the most ambitious film music projects in recent Indian cinema. The Oscar-winning composer shared a selfie with legendary Hollywood music producer Hans Zimmer, confirming their collaboration on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One. The picture quickly went viral, as fans celebrated the rare coming together of two globally acclaimed composers for a single Indian film.

AR Rahman confirms collaboration with Hans Zimmer on Instagram Instagram/arrahman





Music fans celebrate Rahman–Zimmer team-up

The image, shared on 4 July, featured Rahman smiling beside Zimmer, with the simple caption: “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.” But the response was anything but simple. Social media platforms lit up with comments from fans, celebrities, and fellow musicians. Singer Armaan Malik commented “Legends”, while actor Lauren Gottlieb called it “iconic”. One fan summed up the mood online, calling it “the frame of the decade.” Others hailed it as a historic cultural crossover. “ARR x HZ. The frame everyone will remember,” read one comment, while another declared, “Two titans cooking up something colossal.”





Ramayana promises visual and musical spectacle

Helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is shaping up to be a high-budget adaptation of the Indian epic. The first look, released on 3 July, featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and KGF star Yash as Ravana, earning praise for its grandeur and top-notch VFX by Oscar-winning studio DNEG. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The sneak peek hinted at an intense visual and narrative experience, portraying the Ram-Ravana war as a battle of cosmic proportions.





Global release planned in two parts

Ramayana: Part One is produced by Prime Focus Studios’ Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash. The film is scheduled for a global release in Diwali 2026, with Part Two expected to follow in Diwali 2027. With the Zimmer–Rahman musical partnership added to the mix, expectations are now sky-high. As one user wrote: “Close your eyes and you're in another world. This soundtrack is going to be unreal.”