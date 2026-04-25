Sanjay Dutt’s 'Khalnayak Returns' teaser brings back Bollywood’s original anti-hero for a new generation

Highlights

Sanjay Dutt has shared the first teaser for Khalnayak Returns

The actor reprises Ballu, one of Bollywood’s most iconic anti-heroes from the 1993 hit Khalnayak

Subhash Ghai revealed support for the sequel after Dutt spent years developing the idea

Long before morally grey protagonists became mainstream in Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt’s Ballu in Khalnayak made audiences root for a villain. Now, 33 years later, the character is returning at a time when anti-heroes dominate popular cinema.

The first teaser for Khalnayak Returns, released on Friday, brings back Ballu in a darker avatar, with Dutt appearing rugged, bruised and battle-worn. The teaser hints that the character’s story is far from over.

The clip was shared with the line: “Kuch kahakhatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. Khalnayak Returns.” Posters released alongside it carried another message: “Har kahaani ka ek waqt hota hai... aur uska waqt aa gaya hai.”

Ballu returns in an era built on anti-heroes

When Khalnayak released in 1993, Ballu stood apart from conventional Bollywood heroes. He was unpredictable, dangerous and deeply flawed, yet remained central to the story.

Today, audiences have embraced darker protagonists across mainstream films and streaming shows, making Ballu’s return feel timely rather than nostalgic. The teaser appears to position the character for a generation now more open to morally complex leads.

The sequel idea began in prison

Dutt revealed that the idea for revisiting Khalnayak first came to him during his jail sentence linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

He said he asked fellow inmates whether they would watch a sequel and claimed all 4,000 inmates supported the idea. He then asked them to write one page each about how the story should continue. After his release on parole, he took the idea to Subhash Ghai.





Why Subhash Ghai said yes

Dutt said Ghai reviewed the concept and agreed the film should move forward. The actor credited the filmmaker for shaping the original film and said the sequel would not happen without his involvement.

Ghai also backed the project, saying it was driven by Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s passion. He added that he would support the film in any way possible.

Why Khalnayak still matters

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak became one of the defining films of the 1990s.

The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, and helped cement Ballu as one of Bollywood’s most memorable characters. The makers are yet to reveal whether Khalnayak Returns is a direct sequel, reboot or a fresh take, but the teaser makes one thing clear: Bollywood’s original anti-hero is back.