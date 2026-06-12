England team's FIFA World Cup photoshoot sparks memes as fans roast player portraits

Highlights

England's latest World Cup portraits have become a talking point on social media.

Archie Gray's photo drew comparisons to Princess Diana.

Several players were mocked for poses that appeared to show them nursing neck injuries.

Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson were among the stars featured in viral memes.

England's preparations for the World Cup have taken an unexpected turn after the national team's latest photoshoot became the target of online humour.

The portraits, released as part of the squad's pre-tournament media duties, were intended to showcase players' personalities through signature celebrations and carefully styled poses. Instead, supporters quickly transformed many of the images into memes, with some of the reactions generating almost as much attention as the photos themselves.

Why are fans joking about neck injuries?

One of the most common themes centred on the number of players posing with their hands behind their necks.

What appeared to be thoughtful or celebratory poses were interpreted very differently by fans, many of whom joked that the squad looked as though they were suffering from whiplash or desperately needed treatment from a physiotherapist. The comments quickly spread across social media, turning the images into instant meme material.

Archie Gray's photo steals the spotlight

Among all the portraits, Archie Gray's image generated perhaps the biggest reaction.

Fans pointed to similarities between the midfielder's pose, hairstyle and expression and famous photographs of Princess Diana from the 1990s. The comparisons rapidly gained traction online, helping make Gray one of the most discussed players from the shoot despite the tournament not yet having started.

Kane, Gordon and Anderson become meme favourites

Several other England stars also found themselves at the centre of jokes.

Harry Kane's portrait, showing the captain resting his head on one hand, was widely compared to someone struggling to stay awake during a long meeting. Anthony Gordon's expression prompted comments that he looked like a proud parent watching children open presents on Christmas morning, while Elliot Anderson's worried look inspired a wave of humorous captions.

The reaction once again highlighted football fans' ability to find comedy in even the most routine moments. While the photoshoot was designed to build excitement ahead of the World Cup, many supporters were more interested in sharing jokes than discussing tactics or team selections.

For England, the tournament has yet to begin. But online, the squad's portraits have already become one of the first viral moments of the World Cup.