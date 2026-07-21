Rohit Sharma dismisses retirement talk after Lord's century

VETERAN Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma has chosen to let his bat do the talking rather than engage with the “noise” that has followed him throughout his career. At 39, the former India captain remains dismissive of retirement talk, insisting that his focus lies solely on contributing to the team’s success on the field.

The question of Rohit’s longevity in international cricket has intensified in recent weeks, particularly after a lean run of form that saw him go 11 ODIs without a century. However, any doubts about his relevance were emphatically silenced at Lord’s last Sunday (19), where he struck a majestic 138 off 110 balls to become the oldest Indian to score an ODI hundred and the first from the country to reach three figures at the historic venue.

“The noise, since I made my debut, has always been there. Till I am going to stay here, it is always going to be there, so it doesn’t really matter too much,” he said in a post-match interview. “What really matters is what I do on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That’s where all my focus is.”

His words reflect a career defined not just by record-breaking feats but also by an ability to navigate external pressures. Rohit, who has already retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, continues to play only in the 50-over format, positioning himself as a key figure in India’s World Cup ambitions.

With 11,757 ODI runs and 33 centuries to his name, he is within touching distance of 12,000 runs in the format. His three double-hundreds remain a world record, and his 264 against Sri Lanka stands as the highest individual score in ODI history. Yet, in recent times, questions about his place in the side have persisted, particularly as India looks to transition towards the next World Cup cycle.

India’s BCCI has also moved to quell speculation, with secretary Devajit Saikia firmly saying that there have been no discussions about Rohit retiring after the Lord’s match. Captain Shubman Gill echoed this, confirming that the veteran has not spoken to the team management about stepping away.

“I haven’t really thought about retirement,” Rohit said in a recent interview. “I am still playing well at this point in time, so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years.”

(with inputs from agencies)