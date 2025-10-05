Shubman Gill named India’s new ODI captain; Rohit, Kohli in squad

TEST captain Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. The change takes effect from the upcoming series in Australia.

Rohit, 38, and Virat Kohli, 36, were both included in the squad for the three-match ODI series starting October 19.

Gill, 26, will now lead India in both Tests and ODIs. He remains vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav in T20 internationals.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Gill was chosen to lead the one-day side with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

"Firstly, it's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats," Agarkar said in Ahmedabad, where Gill led India to victory over the West Indies in the first Test.

"Obviously, at some stage, you've got to start looking at where the next World Cup is.

"It's also a format which is played the least now, so you don't get that many games to actually give the next guy that much time to prepare himself or plan."

Agarkar said he had informed Rohit of the decision but did not share further details.

He said he was keen to see how Rohit and Kohli adjust to playing just one format of international cricket. They have both retired from T20Is and Tests.

"Those are two really experienced guys who've been around for a long time, so they would perhaps find it a little bit alien just to play one format which is played the least," Agarkar said.

"Whether not playing a lot of cricket makes a difference, one should ask them and we'll find out when they play, but it doesn't happen too many times."

Gill took over the Test captaincy from Rohit during the England series earlier this year and earned praise for his leadership and batting. He scored 754 runs in five Tests as India drew the series 2-2.

Gill also captains Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit, one of India's most successful white-ball captains, led the team to a record third Champions Trophy title in Dubai earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer will be vice-captain for the ODI series in Australia, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 side.

India will play five T20 matches after the ODIs in Australia as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

India currently top both the ODI and T20 rankings of the International Cricket Council.

ODI squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

(With inputs from agencies)