India drop Shubman Gill from T20 World Cup squad





INDIAN selectors on Saturday left out Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill from India’s T20 squad for the World Cup in February, citing a prolonged slump in form.

Gill, 26, has scored 291 runs in his past 15 matches in the shortest format, averaging 24.25.

"Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav was retained as captain despite similar concerns over his form.

A T20 specialist, Suryakumar has scored 244 runs across his last 22 innings in the format, without a fifty.

"We have full faith in our captain to deliver during the World Cup," Agarkar said.

Suryakumar said his "rough patch" had lasted too long.

"I know what to do. I have time to fix it. We will definitely see Surya the batter," he said.

Allrounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was included in the 15-member squad following strong domestic form.

Kishan last played for India in 2023.

The same squad will play five home T20 internationals against New Zealand from January 21, the final international matches before the World Cup.

The 10th edition of the tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka and India and will feature 20 teams.

India are the defending champions after beating South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

World T20 squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Axar Patel (vice-capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan.

