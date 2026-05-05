Highlights

Blake Lively makes a fashion-led return after four years away

Chooses archival Versace over a custom couture debut

Styling blends red carpet spectacle with a subtle personal detail

A return rooted in archival glamour

After a four-year absence, Blake Lively stepped back onto the Met Gala carpet with a look that leaned into fashion history rather than novelty. Instead of opting for a newly commissioned design, she chose an archival piece from Versace, bringing a sense of continuity and restraint to an event often defined by excess.

Her last appearance in 2022 saw her take on a co-chair role with a dramatic, transformative gown. This time, the approach felt more considered. The archival choice suggested a shift away from spectacle for its own sake, placing emphasis on craftsmanship and legacy within the house’s design language.

In a setting built on visual impact, the detail introduced something more private, softening the overall presentation Getty Images

Styling that balances scale and intimacy

The look carried the expected red carpet polish, but its most distinctive element sat away from the gown itself. Lively accessorised with a bag featuring artwork created by her children, shared with Ryan Reynolds. In a setting built on visual impact, the detail introduced something more private, softening the overall presentation.

The contrast between the structured glamour of Versace and the informal, hand-drawn artwork created a layered effect. It grounded the look without detracting from its presence, allowing personal narrative to sit alongside high fashion.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 Met Gala centred on the theme “Costume Art” Getty Images

Fashion within the Met Gala frame

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 Met Gala centred on the theme “Costume Art”. The exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explored the relationship between clothing and the body, encouraging interpretations that moved beyond surface-level design.

Within that context, Lively’s choice of archival fashion offered a quieter reading of the theme. Rather than treating the carpet as a stage for transformation, she approached it as a space to revisit and reframe fashion’s past, allowing history, craftsmanship and personal detail to shape the narrative.