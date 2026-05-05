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Met Gala 2026: Blake Lively returns in archival Versace with a personal twist

Instead of opting for a newly commissioned design, she chose an archival piece from Versace

Blake Lively

Lively accessorised with a bag featuring artwork created by her children, shared with Ryan Reynolds

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran May 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Blake Lively makes a fashion-led return after four years away
  • Chooses archival Versace over a custom couture debut
  • Styling blends red carpet spectacle with a subtle personal detail

A return rooted in archival glamour

After a four-year absence, Blake Lively stepped back onto the Met Gala carpet with a look that leaned into fashion history rather than novelty. Instead of opting for a newly commissioned design, she chose an archival piece from Versace, bringing a sense of continuity and restraint to an event often defined by excess.

Her last appearance in 2022 saw her take on a co-chair role with a dramatic, transformative gown. This time, the approach felt more considered. The archival choice suggested a shift away from spectacle for its own sake, placing emphasis on craftsmanship and legacy within the house’s design language.

Blake Lively In a setting built on visual impact, the detail introduced something more private, softening the overall presentationGetty Images

Styling that balances scale and intimacy

The look carried the expected red carpet polish, but its most distinctive element sat away from the gown itself. Lively accessorised with a bag featuring artwork created by her children, shared with Ryan Reynolds. In a setting built on visual impact, the detail introduced something more private, softening the overall presentation.

The contrast between the structured glamour of Versace and the informal, hand-drawn artwork created a layered effect. It grounded the look without detracting from its presence, allowing personal narrative to sit alongside high fashion.

Blake Lively Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 Met Gala centred on the theme “Costume Art”Getty Images

Fashion within the Met Gala frame

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 2026 Met Gala centred on the theme “Costume Art”. The exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explored the relationship between clothing and the body, encouraging interpretations that moved beyond surface-level design.

Within that context, Lively’s choice of archival fashion offered a quieter reading of the theme. Rather than treating the carpet as a stage for transformation, she approached it as a space to revisit and reframe fashion’s past, allowing history, craftsmanship and personal detail to shape the narrative.

met gala 2026 ryan reynolds fashion blake lively

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Met Gala 2026: Sarah Paulson uses couture to expose the theatre of wealth

Sarah Paulson’s ‘one percent’ look questions who fashion is for

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Met Gala 2026: Sarah Paulson uses couture to expose the theatre of wealth

Highlights

  • Sarah Paulson channels the politics of excess through a sculptural tulle gown
  • The “ONE Percent” collection reframes couture as commentary on inequality
  • A dollar bill mask becomes the clearest symbol of power, privilege and blindness

A gown that exaggerates power and privilege

Sarah Paulson stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in a red-grey tulle ball gown by Matières Fécales, its scale immediately dominating the frame. The silhouette was deliberately inflated, with layers of tulle building volume into something almost architectural. A large, theatrical bow extended the sense of excess, while white opera gloves completed a look that echoed traditional markers of high society dressing.

The design comes from the label’s Fall 2026 collection, “The ONE Percent”, which focuses on the ultra-wealthy as both subject and spectacle. Here, couture is not presented as aspiration but as exaggeration. The proportions push beyond elegance into caricature, suggesting a world where wealth distorts not just access but appearance itself.

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