Why Do Energy Crashes Happen During Workouts?

At the beginning of the workout, you’re very motivated and happy, but when you hit the 30-minute mark, you feel like lying flat on the floor.

If this happens to you and you find it difficult to finish your workout, this blog is for you.

Read on to understand why you experience energy crashes during workouts and how to prevent them to maximise your gym performance.

Why Do Energy Crashes Happen Anyway?

Energy crashes happen when your body runs very low on readily available fuel, making it

difficult to sustain exercise intensity. It can occur during strength training, cardio, or high-intensity workouts. Here are some common reasons:

1. You Drink Less Water

Even if you’re mildly dehydrated, it can reduce your physical performance. At the same time, you lose fluids due to sweat, which can dehydrate you further, causing fatigue, headaches, and muscle cramps

Drink water before and during workouts to help maintain stamina.

2. There’s Electrolyte Imbalance

Electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, help muscles contract and function properly. When these minerals drop, your muscles may tire faster.

If you work out for long durations, you’re susceptible to electrolyte imbalance. This is common during long workouts, hot weather, or intense training sessions.

3. Not Taking Pre-workout Nutrition

Your muscles need energy during physical activities. But if you skip meals or eat very little before workouts, energy lows are imminent.

Experts recommend consuming a light pre-workout meal that is rich in carbs and protein. About 60-90 minutes before exercise is ideal. This will help maintain steady energy.

In addition to the meals, you can also take a pre workout supplement, as it helps boost energy and alertness for gym sessions.

4. You’re Not Sleeping Adequately

Sleep is highly crucial for energy production. When your body is sleep-deprived, your muscles recover poorly, and fatigue sets in earlier.

Adults generally need 7-9 hours of quality sleep for optimal workout performance

How to Prevent Energy Crashes

Here are some tips that can help you stay energised throughout the session without crashing out:

1. For sustained energy during a workout, you need to include slow-energy-releasing carbs in your diet throughout the day. Some options are:

oatmeal with fruit

whole-grain toast with peanut butter

yoghurt with berries

These combinations provide carbohydrates for energy and protein for muscle support.

2. Drink enough water before and after a workout. A simple guideline is:

Drink 1-2 glasses of water before exercise

Takes small sips during the workout

3. Use your fat as energy

Your body uses fat as a fuel source during exercise. Especially if you’re on a cutting diet after a bulk, you can use the excess fat to fuel your workouts. Liquid carnitine is a supplement that will help speed this process. Athletes commonly take it to support fat metabolism and energy production during training.

To Sum Up

Energy crashes during workouts are common but usually preventable. Most of the time, the issue comes down to nutrition, hydration, sleep, or training habits.

By providing your body with sufficient fuel, staying hydrated, and supporting recovery, you can maintain steady energy levels and make your workouts far more productive. Consistency in these habits will help your body perform better and recover faster over time.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.