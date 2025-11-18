Skip to content
Romanticising the mundane: How routine becomes a love story

Sit down with your notebook or phone and write a to-do list

romanticising the mundane

Routine becomes your love story

AMG
Shiveena Haque
By Shiveena HaqueNov 18, 2025

There is a strange kind of beauty hiding in the everyday – folding laundry, washing dishes, making your bed. The trick is seeing these moments not as chores, but as the softest threads in the tapestry of your life. Romanticising the mundane means falling in love with routine: making tasks feel poetic rather than menial; transforming moments of duty into rituals of joy.

It begins by prioritising. Sit down with your notebook or phone and write a to-do list. Not just a vague list, but one infused with intention: each task gets a timer deadline. Maybe 20 minutes to answer emails, 15 to organise your workspace. Setting deadlines sharpens your mind, creating tension and release. When you know there’s an end in sight, even folding socks becomes a dance.

Then, dream up a list of short-term gratifications you can thread through your day. A tea break with something sweet. Five minutes of music you adore. Sketching, doodling, reading poetry, dancing like nobody’s watching. These are your little sparks – tiny rewards that illuminate ordinary hours.

Use the Pomodoro method to stitch work and pleasure together. Twenty-five minutes of unwavering focus, then five minutes of something small but sparkling. Maybe stretch your spine, walk to the window, stare at the sky. Dive back into work for another cycle. It’s not just about productivity – it’s about rhythm, about letting life breathe in between lists and deadlines.

Don’t journey alone. Tell a friend about your day – share what you did, what you struggled with, what brought you joy. Hold each other accountable. When someone else hears your victories, however small, they become real. And when someone else knows your ambitions, you carry them more kindly, more lovingly.

Invite a body double into your routine. It might be a co-worker, a family member, or a friend who sits quietly beside you – each focused on their own work. There is magic in shared silence, in co-presence. Suddenly, you are not alone in choosing discipline. You are together in the rhythm of intention.

Once tasks are complete, weave in work and play. Celebrate the little wins: finish your list – and then step outside, dance, draw, drink something decadent. Read somewhere that isn’t your usual spot. Call someone whose voice is comforting. Let joy wrap around you like warm sunlight.

Because when you romanticise the mundane, you change not what you do, but how you see it. Making your bed becomes an act of care. Washing dishes becomes a moment of meditation. Completing tasks becomes a ritual, not a checkbox.

Routine becomes your love story. Beauty waits in every corner. Every finished task is a step toward falling in love – with your day, with your effort, with yourself. And once you start seeing life this way, the mundane shines. Routine stops being a burden and becomes a blessing.

