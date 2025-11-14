Shivam Khajuria on finding strength in simplicity: Fitness shouldn’t feel like a burden

The TV star opens up about his balanced approach to health, his Hanuman Chalisa workout ritual, and the timeless inspiration he draws from his 86-year-old grandfather.

Actor Shivam Khajuria, known for his work in popular television shows such as Mann Sundar, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, brings the same discipline and dedication to his fitness routine as he does to his craft. For him, fitness isn’t about extreme transformations — it’s about consistency, balance, and listening to one’s body.

In this exclusive chat with Eastern Eye, Shivam shares his refreshing outlook on health and wellness, his favourite workout rituals, and the timeless inspiration he draws from his 86-year-old grandfather. From starting his sessions with the Hanuman Chalisa to enjoying his guilty pleasures, Shivam proves that fitness can be both mindful and joyful.

Are you currently working towards a fitness goal?

At the moment, I’m not chasing any extreme transformation or goal. My primary focus is on maintaining my physique and staying consistent without pushing myself too hard. I believe fitness shouldn’t feel like a burden — it should be a way of life. As long as I’m moving and eating right, I’m content. Consistency is my mantra, and I’ve found that showing up regularly, even in small ways, matters more than going all out.

What are some of your favourite exercises and routines?

I genuinely enjoy working on my legs, back, and chest. These muscle groups give me a sense of strength and balance. There’s something incredibly empowering about finishing a solid back workout — it feels like I’ve recharged myself, physically and mentally. Compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses are my go-tos. They challenge me, and I love that feeling.

He says: "There’s something incredibly empowering about finishing a solid back workout" AMG

What’s the go-to workout playlist that instantly lifts your mood?

I start every workout session by listening to the Hanuman Chalisa. It might seem unconventional to some, but for me, it’s like a power boost. It centres me, sharpens my focus, and gives me a sense of inner strength. After that, I usually switch to energetic beats or whatever my mood calls for — but the Chalisa is always the opening ritual.

Is there a fitness app or gadget you swear by? Or do you prefer going old-school with your workouts?

I’m definitely old-school when it comes to fitness. I think health and wellness are fundamental aspects of life that don’t necessarily require fancy gadgets or apps. Just understanding your body, staying active, and eating clean can go a long way. Simplicity, for me, is the secret to sustainability.

What’s a fitness habit you’ve adopted that you didn’t expect to stick with, but now it’s non-negotiable for you?

Surprisingly, incorporating ghee into my diet has been a game-changer. I used to believe it was something to be avoided, but once I began including it in moderation, I noticed positive changes in my energy, digestion, and overall well-being. Now, it’s non-negotiable. It’s proof that ancient wisdom still holds great value.

He says: "I think health and wellness are fundamental aspects of life that don’t necessarily require fancy gadgets or apps" AMG

How do you stay active when you’re on the road or traveling for work?

When I’m traveling or working on set, I make a conscious effort not to sit still for too long. I end up running between locations or pacing around while reading scripts — that becomes my natural cardio. I find movement wherever I can. Fitness doesn’t have to be confined to a gym.

How do you motivate yourself on days when it just feels too hard to even show up?

To be honest, on days when I’m physically or mentally exhausted, I don’t force myself. I’ve learned to listen to my body and honour its need for rest. There’s no guilt attached—just balance. Rest is part of growth, and I believe in approaching fitness with kindness, not punishment.

My grandfather is my ultimate inspiration AMG

Do you have a fitness role model or someone who inspires you to push your limits?

My grandfather is my ultimate inspiration. At 86, he still drives his scooty and walks five kilometres every single day. His discipline and zest for life are infectious. If I can have even half of his energy and mindset at his age, I’ll consider myself very lucky.

If you could train with any fitness legend from the industry, who would it be?

Without a doubt, it would be Tom Cruise. He’s not just fit—he’s incredibly dedicated to his craft. The way he performs his own stunts, even at this stage in his career, is phenomenal. I’d love to learn how he prepares mentally and physically for those high-intensity sequences. His discipline is something I deeply admire.

We understand your profession requires you to be disciplined but do you have a secret guilty pleasure when it comes to food? How do you balance it with your healthy lifestyle?

Oh yes, I definitely indulge now and then! Chole bhature, ice cream, and a good hot chocolate are my top guilty pleasures. But I firmly believe in balance. I don’t believe in depriving myself. Enjoying these treats in moderation keeps me happy, and that joy reflects in my energy and performance.

He says : "Without a doubt, it would be Tom Cruise" AMG

How do you manage the pressure from social media when it comes to body image?

I try not to let social media influence how I feel about myself. I use it as a tool to connect with my fans and share my work. As for the rest, negative comments or unrealistic expectations, I simply ignore them. It’s important to remember that online life often isn’t real life.

What top fitness tip would you give?

Manage your stress. A calm and healthy mind directly impacts your physical health. People often overlook the mental side of fitness, but for me, mental clarity and emotional well-being are just as important as reps and sets.

What message would you like to share with young fans who may be struggling with body image issues?

Please don’t compare yourself to what you see online. Social media is curated, it’s a highlight reel, not reality. Focus on your own journey. Celebrate your body for what it can do, not just how it looks. True confidence comes from within, not from filters or likes.