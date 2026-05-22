Priyanshu Painyuli on 'Jaagar', rooted storytelling and why cinema begins long before the camera rolls

Highlights

Priyanshu Painyuli reflects on his journey from theatre to screen acting

Talks about creative shift into filmmaking alongside acting

Shares insights from working on Extraction and Mirzapur

Jaagar draws from Uttarakhand traditions and lived memory

Film Conclave London appearance set for 26 May at Skyline

Theatre roots shaped Priyanshu Painyuli’s approach to performance

Before being seen in projects such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Mirzapur and Extraction, Priyanshu Painyuli says his creative grounding came from theatre. He explains that his early years were shaped by stage performances, where acting first became a serious pursuit.

Alongside theatre, he developed a growing curiosity about how films were made. This led him to study filmmaking at SAE (School of Audio Engineering), where he began understanding cinema beyond performance alone. For him, acting and filmmaking developed in parallel rather than as separate phases.

That combination eventually brought him to Mumbai and set the foundation for a career that continues to balance both sides of storytelling.

From Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to Mirzapur, roles were never part of a fixed plan

Priyanshu’s screen journey has moved across very different spaces, from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to Mirzapur and international projects like Extraction. He says the variety was never planned strategically but came through instinct and opportunity.

His theatre background, he explains, made him comfortable with change. Performing different characters on stage trained him to step into varied worlds without hesitation.

Over time, he became more interested in characters than in image. He says it is more rewarding when audiences remember the role rather than the actor behind it.

For him, if viewers remember Robin or Amir Asif more than Priyanshu himself, the work has succeeded.

Filmmaking evolving alongside acting

Priyanshu shares that filmmaking was never a sudden decision. It had always existed alongside his acting work. Over the years, he and his wife and creative partner Vandana made short films and smaller creative projects together, often with limited resources and close collaborators.

These experiments gradually shaped a deeper interest in telling his own stories. One of those ideas eventually grew into Jaagar, a project that stayed with him for years before taking its current form.

Originally imagined on a smaller scale, the story expanded as he developed it further. He also emphasises a growing desire to create films rooted in specific places and cultures while still reaching wider audiences.

He believes that deeply local stories increasingly find universal resonance when told with honesty.

Behind the camera brings a different kind of responsibility

While acting focuses on performance, Priyanshu says filmmaking comes with a broader sense of responsibility. As an actor, the focus is on a single role, but as a filmmaker every decision carries weight across the entire production.

He recalls working in the mountains for Jaagar, where unpredictable weather and shifting conditions often required quick decisions and constant adaptation. The experience, he says, highlighted how much filmmaking depends on coordination and patience.

The responsibility, he adds, does not end when shooting stops. Post-production and shaping the final film become equally demanding stages of the process.

Lessons from Extraction and large-scale productions

Working on Extraction gave Priyanshu a close look at how large international productions operate. He describes a highly structured environment where preparation is extensive and every department works with clarity long before shooting begins.

What stood out most was the level of planning behind complex action sequences and technical execution. He says this approach changed his understanding of efficiency on set.

For him, filmmaking is not defined by scale alone but by how effectively time, energy and resources are used.

The Film Conclave will take place at Skyline in London on Tuesday, 26 May Film Conclave

Streaming platforms and shifting viewing habits

Priyanshu believes streaming platforms have reshaped how audiences discover stories. Films and series now travel across languages and regions far more easily than before.

He notes that viewers are increasingly open to subtitles and international content, discovering projects through recommendations, clips and digital conversations.

He also references how shows like Shehar Lakhot continue to find new audiences after release, highlighting the long life cycle of content on digital platforms.

Jaagar and stories rooted in place

At the centre of the conversation is Jaagar, a project Priyanshu describes as deeply personal. Inspired by rituals and traditions from Uttarakhand, the film draws from memories of his village visits and cultural experiences.

The story follows a young woman who travels to the mountains to document a ritual, only to find herself undergoing a personal emotional shift shaped by her surroundings.

Priyanshu emphasises that the mountains in Jaagar are not just a backdrop. They actively shape the story and its emotional tone, becoming part of the narrative itself.

He believes the film reflects a wider idea that stories rooted in specific places often carry universal emotional truth.

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Film Conclave London appearance on 26 May

The Film Conclave will take place at Skyline in London on Tuesday, 26 May. Priyanshu Painyuli will also be speaking at the after-party networking drinks reception from 6pm at the same venue. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet him and hear from him in person during the event. Further details and tickets are available at India Week Film Conclave.