Kangana Ranaut to star in Hollywood horror drama ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. The film, produced by Lions Movies, also features American actors Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Scarlet Rose Stallone (Tulsa King).
Production is scheduled to begin this summer in New York. According to the producers, the US location was selected to avoid potential complications related to newly introduced tariffs by former President Donald Trump on the film industry.
The film is directed by Anurag Rudra, known for New Me and Tailing Pond. Rudra co-wrote the screenplay with Gatha Tiwary, the founder and president of Lions Movies. Both are also serving as producers. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Wade Muller, whose previous work includes Elephant White and Occupation: Rainfall.
Blessed Be the Evil follows the story of a Christian couple grappling with the emotional fallout of a miscarriage. In an attempt to find peace, they purchase an abandoned farm unaware of its haunted past. Their love and faith are put to the test as they encounter a sinister presence.
Speaking about the project, Rudra said the concept was deeply inspired by his childhood in rural India. “I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”
Gatha Tiwary added: “A story like Blessed Be the Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”
Ranaut, a multiple award-winning Indian star, is recognised for her roles in films such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Manikarnika. She has received four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Earlier this year, she wrote, directed, and starred in Emergency, a political drama in which she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was released worldwide.
Alongside her film career, Ranaut is also active in Indian politics and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.
Tyler Posey, best known for his role in MTV’s Teen Wolf and its revival film, has previous experience in the horror genre with Truth or Dare. Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, has appeared in Reach Me and most recently in The Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage.
The film will be presented to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. Additional casting is being handled by London/Stroud Casting.
Posey is represented by Independent Artist Group, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and the law firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Stallone is represented by Independent Artist Group and Untitled Entertainment. Legal negotiations for the production were led by Robert Benun of BenunLaw.
Lions Movies is also currently developing American Import, a crime drama exploring themes of family, rivalry, and corruption.