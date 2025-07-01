​Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram changed his life as 'Ramayana Part 1' wraps

Quick highlights:

Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Ram the most meaningful role of his career during his final-day speech.

Ramayana: Part 1 shoot wraps after an extensive schedule led by director Nitesh Tiwari.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, is seen sharing an emotional hug with Ranbir on set.

The film is set to release in cinemas during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in 2027.

The filming of Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has officially come to an end. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the ambitious mythological film, delivered a heartfelt speech during the wrap ceremony, calling it the most significant role of his career. A now-viral behind-the-scenes video captures Ranbir hugging his co-star Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, as the cast and crew celebrated the emotional milestone.

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Ram his most meaningful role

In a clip circulating on social media, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen standing before the full cast and crew on the final day of the shoot. Addressing the team, he expressed deep gratitude for being part of what he called a “once-in-a-lifetime” project. “Portraying Lord Ram has been the most meaningful role of my life,” he said, standing beside Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman. Ranbir also thanked co-stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and others, acknowledging their contribution to the massive production.

Director Nitesh Tiwari also addressed the gathering with an emotional speech, which was met with cheers and applause. Videos from the day show a close-knit crew cutting a cake and capturing candid moments, one of which was Ranbir embracing Ravi in a warm hug.





Ramayana Part 1 set for Diwali 2026 release

With filming now complete, Ramayana: Part 1 is set to enter post-production. The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film is being mounted on a grand scale, with Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG handling visual effects.

The first instalment is expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 planned for a Diwali 2027 release. An official poster reveal is expected on 3 July, as anticipation builds for what is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological sagas.