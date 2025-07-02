‘Ramayana’ first exclusive review calls Ranbir Kapoor's film a visual spectacle for generations

Quick highlights:

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is finally ready to be unveiled. The first official glimpse of the mythological epic drops on 3 July, but even before its release, early reactions are adding to the anticipation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who got an exclusive preview of the three-minute teaser and an extended seven-minute vision reel, has described the film as “a timeless saga” that will not only captivate today’s audience but also resonate with generations to come.

“Box office hurricane loading,” says Taran Adarsh after preview

Taking to social media platform X, Taran Adarsh shared his first impression of the teaser and vision reel, writing, “Just watched the first glimpse and a seven-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic, Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck. Strong feeling: Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come. #BoxOffice hurricane loading.”

His post has sparked widespread buzz online, with fans and film critics alike flooding timelines with excitement for the film’s grand vision.

All-star cast and production scale impress fans

The film brings together a powerful cast: Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and KGF star Yash portrays the feared Raavan.

Other roles include Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Directed by Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the project aims to bring India’s most beloved epic to the big screen with high-standard VFX and global storytelling appeal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s personal transformation for Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a complete lifestyle transformation to play Lord Ram. According to reports, he followed a strict regimen, including quitting alcohol and non-vegetarian food, adopting natural fitness routines, and even learning archery.

His dedication has been widely praised, especially after a heartfelt video from the shoot wrap surfaced. In the clip, Ranbir calls this “the most important role of my life” and emotionally thanks his co-stars and crew for their hard work.

The shoot for Part 1 has officially wrapped, and filming for Part 2 will commence in August.

Nationwide teaser launch and global ambitions

The teaser will be launched simultaneously across nine major Indian cities on 3 July. While fans will get their first look then, the seven-minute “vision reel” will remain exclusive until a later date, likely closer to the theatrical release.

Interestingly, the film is also expected to have a global rollout, with Warner Bros reportedly handling international distribution, another sign of the scale the makers are targeting.

Producer Namit Malhotra earlier wrote on Instagram, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic to the big screen… Our teams work tirelessly with one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture.”