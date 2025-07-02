Skip to content
‘Ramayana’ first exclusive review calls Ranbir Kapoor's film a visual spectacle for generations

Early reactions praise Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation starring Sai Pallavi and Yash ahead of teaser launch on 3 July.

Ramayana

Fans await Ramayana teaser as early reviews spark buzz online

Instagram/iamnamitmalhotra
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Quick highlights:

  • First glimpse of Ramayana to release on 3 July; teaser is three minutes long.
  • Taran Adarsh calls it “a film for generations,” praises vision and visuals.
  • Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.
  • The film is split into two parts: Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 releases confirmed.

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is finally ready to be unveiled. The first official glimpse of the mythological epic drops on 3 July, but even before its release, early reactions are adding to the anticipation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who got an exclusive preview of the three-minute teaser and an extended seven-minute vision reel, has described the film as “a timeless saga” that will not only captivate today’s audience but also resonate with generations to come.

Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism IMDB/Reddit


“Box office hurricane loading,” says Taran Adarsh after preview

Taking to social media platform X, Taran Adarsh shared his first impression of the teaser and vision reel, writing, “Just watched the first glimpse and a seven-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic, Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck. Strong feeling: Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come. #BoxOffice hurricane loading.”

His post has sparked widespread buzz online, with fans and film critics alike flooding timelines with excitement for the film’s grand vision.

All-star cast and production scale impress fans

The film brings together a powerful cast: Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and KGF star Yash portrays the feared Raavan.

Other roles include Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Directed by Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the project aims to bring India’s most beloved epic to the big screen with high-standard VFX and global storytelling appeal.

The music is composed by two Oscar-winning giants: Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, adding further gravitas to the scale.


Ranbir Kapoor’s personal transformation for Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a complete lifestyle transformation to play Lord Ram. According to reports, he followed a strict regimen, including quitting alcohol and non-vegetarian food, adopting natural fitness routines, and even learning archery.

His dedication has been widely praised, especially after a heartfelt video from the shoot wrap surfaced. In the clip, Ranbir calls this “the most important role of my life” and emotionally thanks his co-stars and crew for their hard work.

The shoot for Part 1 has officially wrapped, and filming for Part 2 will commence in August.

Ranbir Kapoor says playing Lord Ram changed his life as 'Ramayana Part 1Ranbir Kapoor hugs Ravi Dubey after wrap speech on Ramayana set Twitter/Raymond/Cinegeek


Nationwide teaser launch and global ambitions

The teaser will be launched simultaneously across nine major Indian cities on 3 July. While fans will get their first look then, the seven-minute “vision reel” will remain exclusive until a later date, likely closer to the theatrical release.

Interestingly, the film is also expected to have a global rollout, with Warner Bros reportedly handling international distribution, another sign of the scale the makers are targeting.

Mad Max' stunt legend Guy Norris for 'Ramayana'Yash in discussion with stunt director Guy Norris during Ramayana shoot Twitter/@SumitkadeI


Producer Namit Malhotra earlier wrote on Instagram, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic to the big screen… Our teams work tirelessly with one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture.”

ar rahmanbollywoodhans zimmerranbir kapoorramayana

