Ranbir Kapoor and Yash trend on social media as fan-made ‘Ramayana’ visuals go viral

When fans fill the silence

With no fresh updates from the makers, anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana has taken a fan-led turn. More than eight months after the first teaser, audiences have begun reworking the visual language of the project themselves, drawing inspiration from the animated classic Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.

Online, fans have been sharing side-by-side images pairing frames from the much-loved animated film with newly created visuals imagining Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The comparisons offer a glimpse of how the live-action adaptation might translate the epic’s iconography to the big screen.

A long wait for official visuals

Despite being one of the most closely watched upcoming releases, Ramayana has yet to receive a full trailer or character posters. Industry chatter suggests the team may be holding back promotional material to align with key Hindu festivals, keeping the project in public conversation without revealing too much.

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic event, with the first instalment scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part Two during Diwali 2027.

What the cast is up to meanwhile

As interest builds around Ramayana, the film’s leads remain occupied with high-profile projects. Yash is preparing for the release of his action film Toxic, which sees him in a gangster role and is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19. The film is expected to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

Ranbir Kapoor will also return to screens before Ramayana, starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where he reunites with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.