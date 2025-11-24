Ranbir Kapoor under fire for eating non-veg in 'Dining With The Kapoors' despite following sattvic diet for 'Ramayana'

Highlights:

Ranbir seen having fish curry and mutton with family

Netizens call out PR for exaggerating his lifestyle changes

Video from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors goes viral

Actor preparing for Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic

Fans divided over the diet controversy

Ranbir Kapoor is trending again and not for a film release, but for a plate of food. A clip from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors shows him sitting down with the Kapoor family and enjoying fish curry and junglee mutton.

Reports had said Ranbir gave up meat and alcohol to play Lord Ram in Ramayana. He was also reportedly meditating, waking up early, and working out, all to capture Ram’s poise and calm. Now, a short video has people questioning all of it.

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s diet claims for Ramayana Getty Images





Why is everyone talking about this?

The clip is simple. Armaan Jain serves food and Ranbir sits with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, and Saif Ali Khan. Plates of non-veg are everywhere. Social media exploded and people mocked the PR claims. One post read: “PR said he quit non-veg for the role. Here he is eating fish and mutton. Did anyone check?”

Some call it “jhoot pe jhoot.” Others blame the PR team for creating a fake narrative. “Why hype up your actor’s diet if it’s not true?” wrote a user. “Just makes it worse when the video comes out.”

Fans react in numbers

Reddit and Twitter were busy. Some defended Ranbir. “Doesn’t matter what he eats,” wrote one. “But don’t lie for hype. That’s what got him trolled.” Others compared him to Prabhas in Adipurush. No fake diet story there, no backlash. People say the difference is publicity.





What about Ramayana?

The film isn’t slowing down. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey as Hanuman and Laxman. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Sheeba Chaddha. The first part wraps editing, and is set for Diwali 2026.