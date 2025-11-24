Skip to content
Ranbir Kapoor under fire for eating non-veg in 'Dining With The Kapoors' despite following sattvic diet for 'Ramayana'

Video from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors shows Ranbir with fish curry and mutton alongside Kapoor family raising PR questions.

Ranbir Kapoor

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s diet claims for Ramayana

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Ranbir seen having fish curry and mutton with family
  • Netizens call out PR for exaggerating his lifestyle changes
  • Video from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors goes viral
  • Actor preparing for Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic
  • Fans divided over the diet controversy

Ranbir Kapoor is trending again and not for a film release, but for a plate of food. A clip from Netflix’s Dining With The Kapoors shows him sitting down with the Kapoor family and enjoying fish curry and junglee mutton.

Reports had said Ranbir gave up meat and alcohol to play Lord Ram in Ramayana. He was also reportedly meditating, waking up early, and working out, all to capture Ram’s poise and calm. Now, a short video has people questioning all of it.

Ranbir Kapoor Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s diet claims for Ramayana Getty Images


Why is everyone talking about this?

The clip is simple. Armaan Jain serves food and Ranbir sits with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena, Karisma, and Saif Ali Khan. Plates of non-veg are everywhere. Social media exploded and people mocked the PR claims. One post read: “PR said he quit non-veg for the role. Here he is eating fish and mutton. Did anyone check?”

Some call it “jhoot pe jhoot.” Others blame the PR team for creating a fake narrative. “Why hype up your actor’s diet if it’s not true?” wrote a user. “Just makes it worse when the video comes out.”

Fans react in numbers

Reddit and Twitter were busy. Some defended Ranbir. “Doesn’t matter what he eats,” wrote one. “But don’t lie for hype. That’s what got him trolled.” Others compared him to Prabhas in Adipurush. No fake diet story there, no backlash. People say the difference is publicity.


What about Ramayana?

The film isn’t slowing down. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey as Hanuman and Laxman. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Sheeba Chaddha. The first part wraps editing, and is set for Diwali 2026.

