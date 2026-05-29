Kevin Feige says 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will focus on the 'classic elements' of Spider-Man

Highlights

Kevin Feige says Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first MCU Spider-Man film centred on the character’s “classic elements”

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will return as a more isolated, street-level Spider-Man in New York

Director Destin Daniel Cretton says the film explores grief, loneliness and obsession with work

Producer Amy Pascal describes the story as “more internal” and emotionally driven

Peter Parker returns to a more classic Spider-Man world

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said Spider-Man: Brand New Day will move Tom Holland’s Peter Parker closer to the traditional comic-book version of the character than previous MCU films.

Speaking to Empire, Feige described the upcoming film as the first Spider-Man story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fully embrace the “classic elements” associated with the superhero.

According to Feige, the film places Peter back in a smaller New York setting, living alone in a modest apartment and spending his nights responding to crime through police scanner alerts.

The story follows the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world’s memory of Peter Parker was erased through Doctor Strange’s spell, leaving him separated from friends including MJ, played by Zendaya.

A more isolated and emotionally driven Peter Parker

Director Destin Daniel Cretton said the new film explores how Peter deals with loss by throwing himself completely into being Spider-Man.

Following the deaths of Aunt May and Tony Stark, Peter is portrayed as someone increasingly consumed by responsibility and work.

Cretton said the character’s emotional state was one of the central ideas behind the film, describing it as a response many people have after grief or personal upheaval.

The director also revealed that Peter’s powers begin changing in unexpected ways as the story develops.

Producer Amy Pascal described Brand New Day as “a more internal movie”, suggesting the emotional stakes would matter more than large-scale destruction or multiverse spectacle.

“The bigness of it is emotional, not worlds exploding,” she said.

A new phase for Spider-Man in the MCU

The film marks another shift in how Spider-Man has been portrayed on screen over the years.

Audiences previously saw Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker as a traditional neighbourhood hero, while Andrew Garfield’s portrayal leaned into a more confident and modern interpretation. Holland’s MCU version focused largely on Peter’s teenage years and his connections to larger Marvel storylines.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears set to move away from that wider ensemble approach, focusing instead on Peter Parker navigating New York largely on his own.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release in cinemas on 29 July 2026.