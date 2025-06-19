Skip to content
Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix film hit by food poisoning outbreak during overseas filming

The Netflix spin-off, starring Millie Bobby Brown

What Caused the Food Poisoning Outbreak on Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Shoot?

Several cast and crew members fell ill with food poisoning

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 19, 2025
Production on the third Enola Holmes film has reportedly been disrupted after several cast and crew members fell ill with food poisoning while filming overseas in Malta. The Netflix spin-off, starring Millie Bobby Brown, had shifted location from Shepperton Studios in the UK to Malta for the final weeks of filming.

Illness causes production delay

According to The Sun, a number of people involved in the shoot became unwell after consuming suspected contaminated food from on-set catering. Filming was immediately halted as a result of the outbreak.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s a nightmare because these productions run to such tight schedules and filming had to be stopped. There were a fair few affected and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better.”

While the illness was reportedly not serious, the delay has added pressure to the production schedule, as the team works towards meeting Netflix’s targeted late 2025 release date for the film.

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her leading role as the clever and independent Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The actress, best known for her performance as Eleven in Stranger Things, has become one of Netflix’s most prominent stars.

She is joined once again by Henry Cavill, returning as Sherlock Holmes, and Himesh Patel, who plays Dr Watson. Louis Partridge is back as Viscount Tewkesbury, while Helena Bonham Carter resumes her role as Eudoria Holmes. Sharon Duncan-Brewster also returns as Moriarty.

Speaking to Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown said, “I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family. Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

A darker direction for the third instalment

Plot details for Enola Holmes 3 remain tightly under wraps, but early reports suggest the film will take a darker tone than its predecessors. The franchise has been praised for offering a fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes universe, focusing on the adventures of the youngest Holmes sibling.

The first film, originally intended for a theatrical release under Warner Bros., was acquired by Netflix in 2020 amid the pandemic. It became a major success for the platform, followed by a second sequel released in 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown on her British accent

Although born in Dorset, Millie Bobby Brown has admitted she found it challenging to return to a British accent for the role of Enola after spending years portraying an American character in Stranger Things.

In an interview with Radio Times, she said, “For the last five years I’ve been playing an American character… and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit. I had to learn how to speak again.”

Despite the recent disruption, filming for Enola Holmes 3 is expected to resume soon, with Netflix maintaining its release plans for the end of 2025.

