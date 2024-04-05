Billie Eilish gains followers on Instagram after her ‘close friends’ stunt

Eilish added all her 114 million Instagram followers in her close friends list and posted a story, leaving all her fans shocked.

Eilish changed her profile picture to match the same dark blue hue. (Photo credit: Getty images)

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stirred up a frenzy among her 114 million Instagram followers by adding them all to her close friends list. This move, reportedly made on Thursday, was met with widespread excitement and speculation among fans.

Shortly after the addition, followers received notifications about a cryptic Instagram story posted by Eilish. The story featured a hand raised against a dark blue background, leaving fans intrigued about its meaning. Adding to the mystery, Eilish changed her profile picture to match the same dark blue hue.

The unexpected inclusion in Eilish’s close friends list prompted an array of humorous reactions from fans on social media. Many joked about the feeling of personal connection and privilege, with one fan likening it to “winning an Oscar.” Another fan shared a funny video expressing her excitement at being added to Eilish’s inner circle.

Speculation ran rampant among netizens, with many interpreting Eilish’s actions as a hint towards the release of her highly anticipated third studio album. Eilish herself had hinted at progress on the album, revealing on Instagram in February that it was “mastered.”

This latest social media move comes on the heels of Eilish’s recent successes in the music industry. She clinched her second Oscar and two Grammy Awards for her track What Was I Made For featured in last year’s summer blockbuster Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

As fans eagerly await further developments, Eilish continues to keep them on their toes with her enigmatic online presence and cryptic teasers. Whether this latest move signifies a forthcoming album release or simply adds to the allure of Eilish’s social media persona remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: her devoted fanbase will be watching closely for any hints or announcements.