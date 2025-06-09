Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff spotted kissing in Venice as dating rumours heat up

The duo's close bond from music collaborations and past outings hints at a deeper connection.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Fuel Romance Rumors with Venice Kiss

Fans react as Billie and Nat’s long-rumoured romance takes centre stage

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Billie Eilish appears to have confirmed her latest romance in the most cinematic way possible, with a champagne-fuelled kiss on a sunny balcony in Venice. The singer was spotted with actor and musician Nat Wolff, and the intimate moment has fans convinced that the long-rumoured pair are now officially a couple.

In photos circulating online, the Chihiro singer and Wolff are seen locking lips while casually dressed in matching grey T-shirts, enjoying champagne and sunshine in one of the world’s most romantic cities.

A long-rumoured connection comes into focus

While this is the first clear public display from the duo, Eilish and Wolff’s bond goes back a while. They worked together on her music video Chihiro, which she directed. Around the same time, Nat and his brother Alex opened for her during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2024.

Fans first started speculating about their closeness earlier this year when the two were seen leaving the iHeart Music Awards together and later on a night out in New York City. Although both had previously described their friendship as platonic, there seemed to be more under the surface.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Fuel Romance Rumors with Venice KissFans react as Billie and Nat’s long-rumoured romance takes centre stageGetty Images


In past interviews, Wolff described their connection as one of shared understanding, particularly around living with Tourette syndrome, a condition both have spoken about. “It’s rare to find people you don’t have to explain yourself to,” Wolff once shared, adding that he and Eilish could just “be” around each other.


Keeping it private until now

Eilish has openly said she regrets how much she’s shared about her personal life in the past. In an interview, she stated she wanted to keep her dating life and sexuality out of the spotlight going forward.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Fuel Romance Rumors with Venice KissA kiss in Italy sparks fresh buzz around Billie Eilish’s love lifeGetty Images


“I wish no one knew anything about my dating life,” she said. “And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Still, their recent public outing in Venice may signal a quiet shift in that. Whether or not they’ll speak out, the photos seem to say plenty.

actorcoupledating rumorsiheart music awardsintimate momentlongrumoured pairmusiciannat wolffsingertourette syndromevenicebillie eillish

Related News

Kemi Badenoch
UK

Badenoch backs employers’ right to ban face coverings

Resident Evil: Requiem to Switch 2 — Biggest Summer Game Fest 2025 Reveals
Business

Resident Evil: Requiem, Switch 2 and Death Stranding 2: 10 biggest reveals from Summer Game Fest 2025

Croydon’s Vegan Big Lunch Draws Community Together with Mayor Chatterjee
UK

Vegan picnic in Croydon brings crowds together for The Big Lunch with Mayor Richard Chatterjee

Mumbai-local-getty
Asia

After deaths of four commuters, railways to add automatic doors to Mumbai local trains

More For You

Ed Sheeran releases ‘Sapphire’ with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in an India inspired collaboration

Ed Sheeran drops Sapphire with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan

Getty images

Ed Sheeran releases ‘Sapphire’ with Arijit Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in an India inspired collaboration

Ed Sheeran’s latest single, Sapphire, is out now, and it marks a new chapter in his musical journey. With the Indian rhythms, rich storytelling, and unexpected star power, Sapphire is a big cross-cultural leap for the British singer-songwriter.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Keep ReadingShow less
Badshah Faces Heat Over Dua Lipa Remark as Honey Singh Weighs In

Badshah reacts to backlash over controversial Dua Lipa comment

Getty Images

Badshah criticised for saying he wants to make babies with Dua Lipa as Honey Singh mocks his defence

Rapper Badshah found himself in hot water after a social media post about global pop sensation Dua Lipa. What started as a simple tweet, her name with a heart emoji, quickly spiralled into chaos when a fan asked if they were collaborating. Badshah's response? "I'd rather make babies with her bro."


Keep ReadingShow less
Anurag Kashyap Blasts Netflix CEO Over Sacred Games Comment

Anurag Kashyap reacts sharply to Ted Sarandos’ remarks on Sacred Games

Getty Images

Anurag Kashyap calls Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos "the definition of dumb" over 'Sacred Games' remark

Anurag Kashyap is known for being outspoken, and this weekend he made headlines again, this time taking aim at Netflix’s top boss Ted Sarandos. The filmmaker lashed out after Sarandos questioned the streaming platform’s early approach in India, particularly their decision to kick things off with Kashyap’s gritty crime drama Sacred Games in 2018.

During an interview on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Sarandos said he may have chosen a more “populist” route if he could go back, admitting the series was perhaps too novel for the Indian market at the time. The comments didn’t sit well with Kashyap, who fired back on social media, calling Sarandos “the definition of dumb” and sarcastically suggesting the platform should’ve launched with traditional “saas-bahu” content instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maybe Happy Ending Creates Broadway Milestone with Six Tony Wins

The cast of Maybe Happy Ending celebrates their big night at the Tony Awards

Instagram/maybehappyending

‘Maybe Happy Ending’ wins six Tony Awards as Korean musical makes Broadway history

South Korea just scored a historic milestone at the Tony Awards, with the musical Maybe Happy Ending bagging six trophies, including Best Musical and Best Lead Actor. The show, centred on two ageing helper robots living on the edge of Seoul, left the awards night buzzing. Korean entertainment, long a force in film, television, and music, is now making serious inroads into Western theatre too.


From Seoul to Broadway: A story born in two languages

Maybe Happy Ending wasn’t always destined for the bright lights of Broadway. It first opened in a small Seoul theatre in 2016, a result of a local arts foundation’s programme. Co-created by South Korean lyricist Hue Park and American composer Will Aronson, the story explores loneliness, connection, and memory through the eyes of obsolete robots. Written in both Korean and English, the piece has been reimagined several times since its debut.

Darren Criss, known to many as a Glee star, played Oliver and took home his first Tony for the role. His co-star Helen J Shen portrayed Claire, the other robot. Together, they brought the emotional weight to a futuristic love story that’s more human than it sounds.


While the robots explore feelings in a near-future Seoul, the show managed to preserve distinct Korean elements like Jeju Island and the traditional plant pot hwabun on the Broadway stage, something fans celebrated online.


A cultural shift, decades in the making

With this win, South Korea joins the rare club of nations with major victories across all four major American entertainment awards, including the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and now Tonys. From Parasite to Squid Game, and now Maybe Happy Ending, Korean creators are no longer breaking into the global scene, they’re leading it.

The success also validates years of quiet work in South Korea’s theatre scene. Original musicals like Marie Curie and The Great Gatsby have made appearances in the West End and on Broadway, but Maybe Happy Ending marks the first time a Korean musical has truly swept the Tonys.


As one critic noted, more than awards, it’s about shifting global perspectives. Korean musicals are no longer export hopefuls. They’re now centre stage.

Keep ReadingShow less
kim kardashian bbc documentary

BBC Three documentary uncovers new details in Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case

Getty Images

BBC Three documentary reveals new details in Kim Kardashian 2016 diamond heist case

Nearly ten years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, the story is being revisited in a new documentary coming to BBC Three and iPlayer. Titled The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist, the film digs into one of the most talked-about celebrity crimes of the last decade, offering fresh access and unheard accounts from those closely involved in the case.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case revisited in new BBC Three documentaryGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc