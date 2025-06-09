Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff spotted kissing in Venice as dating rumours heat up

Billie Eilish appears to have confirmed her latest romance in the most cinematic way possible, with a champagne-fuelled kiss on a sunny balcony in Venice. The singer was spotted with actor and musician Nat Wolff, and the intimate moment has fans convinced that the long-rumoured pair are now officially a couple.

In photos circulating online, the Chihiro singer and Wolff are seen locking lips while casually dressed in matching grey T-shirts, enjoying champagne and sunshine in one of the world’s most romantic cities.

A long-rumoured connection comes into focus

While this is the first clear public display from the duo, Eilish and Wolff’s bond goes back a while. They worked together on her music video Chihiro, which she directed. Around the same time, Nat and his brother Alex opened for her during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2024.

Fans first started speculating about their closeness earlier this year when the two were seen leaving the iHeart Music Awards together and later on a night out in New York City. Although both had previously described their friendship as platonic, there seemed to be more under the surface.

Fans react as Billie and Nat's long-rumoured romance takes centre stage





In past interviews, Wolff described their connection as one of shared understanding, particularly around living with Tourette syndrome, a condition both have spoken about. "It's rare to find people you don't have to explain yourself to," Wolff once shared, adding that he and Eilish could just "be" around each other.





Keeping it private until now

Eilish has openly said she regrets how much she’s shared about her personal life in the past. In an interview, she stated she wanted to keep her dating life and sexuality out of the spotlight going forward.

A kiss in Italy sparks fresh buzz around Billie Eilish's love life





“I wish no one knew anything about my dating life,” she said. “And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Still, their recent public outing in Venice may signal a quiet shift in that. Whether or not they’ll speak out, the photos seem to say plenty.