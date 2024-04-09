  • Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Billie Eilish reveals title and release date of new album

Eilish recently won her second Oscar trophy with brother Finneas for the track “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Billie Eilish (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music sensation Billie Eilish‘s third studio album is titled ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and will be released globally on May 17, the singer has announced.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has been teasing the album for the past few days and finally shared the details on her Instagram page on Monday evening.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” Eilish posted.

“So crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you (sic)” she added.

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ will be released through Darkroom/Interscope Records and is described as “her most daring body of work to date”.

According to a press release, the album is a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs— ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end—does exactly as the album title suggests; hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way.

Eilish recently won her second Oscar trophy with brother Finneas for the track “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

She released her first album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in 2019, followed by her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which came out in 2021.

