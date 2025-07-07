Skip to content
 
India level series with big win over England as Akash Deep takes 10 wickets

Deep took 6-99 in the second innings, ending with match figures of 10-147 — the best of his eight-Test career so far.

India vs England

The win was India’s first Test victory in nine matches at Edgbaston, where they had previously suffered seven defeats and a draw.

INDIA defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Akash Deep, playing in place of rested pacer Jasprit Bumrah, took 10 wickets in the match — his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

England were bowled out for 271 while chasing a target of 608. Deep took 6-99 in the second innings, ending with match figures of 10-147 — the best of his eight-Test career so far.

Jamie Smith was England’s top scorer in the second innings with 88, following his unbeaten 184 in the first. No other England batter crossed fifty.

The win was India’s first Test victory in nine matches at Edgbaston, where they had previously suffered seven defeats and a draw.

Gill creates Test history

India captain Shubman Gill became the first player in Test cricket to score 250 and 150 in the same match. Gill made 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 off 162 balls in the second. He now has three centuries in his first two Tests as captain, including a 147 in the series opener at Headingley, where India lost by five wickets.

ALSO READ: Gill becomes first Asian captain to score double-century in England

India were also much improved in the field in this match. "The way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous," Gill said.

Speaking about Deep, he added, "He bowled with so much heart and skilfully with his lengths. He moved it in both directions, which was tough to do. He was magnificent for us."

Gill confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will “definitely be back for Lord’s”, where the third Test begins on Thursday.

England struggle in the chase

England resumed day five on 72-3 after a 90-minute rain delay. No team has ever chased more than 418 to win in the fourth innings — a record held by West Indies since 2003.

Ollie Pope was the first to fall on Sunday, failing to add to his overnight 24. He was bowled by Deep after getting a delivery that bounced extra and hit the stumps. His dismissal was cheered by a large Indian crowd.

Ben Stokes, on a king pair after a golden duck in the first innings, managed to avoid a second nought with a legside flick. But England soon slipped to 83-5 when Harry Brook was trapped lbw by Deep for 23. Brook had made 158 in the first innings, sharing a 300-plus stand with Smith.

Stokes and Smith added 70 for the sixth wicket before Stokes was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 33 in the last over before lunch. It was the first wicket in the match taken by someone other than Deep or Siraj. England went to lunch at 153-6.

Smith reached 88 with two successive sixes off Deep. But he was out next ball, caught after misjudging a slower delivery, giving Deep his fifth wicket of the innings.

Deep ended the match by dismissing Brydon Carse, who was caught at cover by Gill.

(With inputs from agencies)

akash deepedgbaston. england vs indiaindia vs englandshubman gill

