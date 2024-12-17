Skip to content
Bumrah, Akash Deep partnership helps India avoid follow-on at Gabba

Australia, missing key pacer Hazlewood due to a calf injury, relied heavily on Cummins (4-80) and Starc (3-83) to make breakthroughs.

Akash-Deep-Bumrah-Getty

When Bumrah and Akash Deep came together, India still required 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba, where rain delays continued to disrupt play. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dec 17, 2024
INDIA's Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep combined for an unexpected 10th-wicket partnership on Tuesday, helping the team avoid the follow-on during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The match now appears to be heading for a draw.

When Bumrah and Deep came together, India still required 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba, where rain delays continued to disrupt play.

Battling under overcast skies and light rain, the pair successfully handled Australia’s pace attack, frustrating the hosts on the fourth day of the Test.

Akash Deep edged a delivery from Australian captain Pat Cummins past Nathan McSweeney for a boundary to reach the follow-on target.

He then struck a six off Cummins two balls later before bad light stopped play, with India at 252-9.

Deep remained not out on 27, with Bumrah unbeaten on 10.

Australia, missing key pacer Josh Hazlewood due to a calf injury, relied heavily on Pat Cummins (4-80) and Mitchell Starc (3-83) to make breakthroughs.'

However, the duo faced challenges, especially as play was interrupted three times on Tuesday due to rain.

Resuming at 51-4, India’s KL Rahul was dropped on the first ball of the day by Steve Smith at first slip.

Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma added 23 runs before Rohit was caught behind for 26 off Cummins.

Rahul capitalised on his early reprieve, reaching a half-century with a cover drive.

However, his innings ended on 84 when Smith redeemed himself with a diving one-handed catch at slip.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja added 53 runs to steady India’s innings, but Cummins dismissed Reddy for 16 when he played on.

Jadeja tried to take control after the tea break, moving to 77 before hitting Mitchell Marsh at deep square leg.

This left Bumrah and Deep with the task of avoiding the follow-on.

Their partnership added 39 runs, ensuring Australia would need to bat again.

(With inputs from AFP)

