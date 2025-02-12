Bumrah ruled out of India's Champions Trophy squad, Harshit Rana named replacement

INDIA's Champions Trophy campaign suffered a setback as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to an ongoing injury.
Bumrah, named the 2024 International Cricketer of the Year, has been sidelined since sustaining a lower back injury during the Sydney Test in January. The injury also kept him out of the white-ball series against England.
Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah’s replacement in the squad.
Varun Chakravarthy has also been added to the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was originally part of the provisional team.
Chakravarthy, who returned to India’s T20 squad in October, has taken 31 wickets at an average of 11.25. He made his ODI debut on Sunday, finishing with figures of 1-54 in Cuttack.
Jaiswal has been included as a non-travelling substitute along with Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.
(With inputs from AFP)