Cleric says cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting

A MUSLIM cleric in India has criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, calling it a sin under Islamic law.
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said on Thursday that the Indian pace bowler had violated religious obligations by not observing the fast.
“In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all,” Barelvi said.
In a video, he mentioned that Shami was seen drinking from a bottle during a match against Australia on Tuesday and advised him to follow Islamic rules.
“It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law,” Razvi said.
“Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion,” he added.
Shami’s cousin, Mumtaz, defended him, saying he is focused on playing for the country and criticised those blaming him for not fasting.
“He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept 'Roza' and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9,” Mumtaz told ANI.
Shami is currently in Dubai as part of India’s squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.
(With inputs from agencies)