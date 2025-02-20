Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Champions Trophy

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against India in their opening match of the Champions Trophy on Thursday in Dubai.
India’s matches in the 50-over tournament are being played in the United Arab Emirates, as the team opted not to travel to host nation Pakistan due to political tensions.
Bangladesh are part of Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The team has gone with three seamers, including young pacer Nahid Rana, along with two spinners.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made two changes from their recent 3-0 ODI series win against England. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja replace Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.
The tournament began on Wednesday, with New Zealand defeating Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.