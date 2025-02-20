Skip to content
Bangladesh opt to bat against India in Champions Trophy

Bangladesh are part of Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The team has gone with three seamers, including young pacer Nahid Rana, along with two spinners.

shami-india-bcci

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja replace Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo: BCCI)

By Eastern EyeFeb 20, 2025
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against India in their opening match of the Champions Trophy on Thursday in Dubai.

India’s matches in the 50-over tournament are being played in the United Arab Emirates, as the team opted not to travel to host nation Pakistan due to political tensions.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made two changes from their recent 3-0 ODI series win against England. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja replace Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

The tournament began on Wednesday, with New Zealand defeating Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

india-practice-bcci

The team, dealing with selection challenges and injuries, faces questions about their performance in the tournament. (Photo: BCCI)

India aim for strong start in Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh

INDIA will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, looking to put recent setbacks behind them.

The team, dealing with selection challenges and injuries, faces questions about their performance in the tournament.

Young & Latham Shine as New Zealand Posts 320-5 Against Pakistan

Latham remained unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls, while Young scored 107 from 113 deliveries. (Photo: Getty Images)

New Zealand post 320-5 as Young, Latham score centuries against Pakistan

WILL YOUNG and Tom Latham struck centuries as New Zealand posted 320-5 in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The match marked Pakistan’s return to hosting an international tournament after three decades.

Champions Trophy

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pakistan standoff

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY starts on Wednesday, following a build-up marked by a venue split between Pakistan and the UAE and calls for England to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

The tournament, considered the second most significant in one-day cricket after the World Cup, will run until 9 March.

Champions-Trophy-Reuters

The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day format, will run until March 9.

3 key matches to watch at the Champions Trophy

THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY begins on Wednesday, with the world's top eight teams competing in Pakistan and Dubai for the title.

The tournament follows a build-up marked by venue changes, with matches split between Pakistan and Dubai. England also faced calls to boycott their match against Afghanistan.

ipl-trophy-getty

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has generated billions in revenue, solidifying the BCCI’s position as one of the wealthiest governing bodies in sport. (Photo: Getty Images)

IPL 2025 to begin on March 22; check full schedule and UK timings

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) 2025 will start on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.

The tournament’s 18th edition will feature 74 matches played across 13 venues, culminating in the final on May 25, also at Eden Gardens.

