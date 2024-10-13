Samson’s century leads India to record T20 total and series sweep

By: EasternEye

INDIA secured a 3-0 series sweep against Bangladesh in the final T20 on Saturday, driven by Sanju Samson’s powerful century. India posted a record total of 297-6, the highest by a Test-playing nation in T20 internationals, surpassing Afghanistan’s 278-3 against Ireland in 2019. This is the second-highest T20 total overall, after Nepal’s 314-3 against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games.

Samson, who opened for India, scored 111 off 47 balls, marking his first T20 international century. His innings included 11 fours and eight sixes. India elected to bat first in Hyderabad and set a daunting target for Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh managed 164-7, falling short by 133 runs. It was also the last T20 match for former captain Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored eight runs before being dismissed by Mayank Yadav. Mahmudullah received a pat on the back from India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav as he left the field.

“We achieved a lot as a team,” said Suryakumar. “I want to have selfless cricketers. We want to enjoy each others’ success. We are having some fun.”

Bangladesh’s captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, admitted that his team was outplayed throughout the series. “We didn’t play our best cricket,” he said. “We didn’t execute our plans as a batting unit in all three matches. We should believe in ourselves that we can compete.”

Samson was named player of the match, with his standout performance highlighted by hitting five consecutive sixes off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. He shared a 173-run partnership with Suryakumar, who scored 75 off 35 balls, though his innings was overshadowed by Samson’s aggressive play.

After Samson was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman, he left the field to a standing ovation. Suryakumar followed in the next over, bowled by Mahmudullah, who had announced his retirement before the second match.

Hardik Pandya, who scored 47 off 18 balls, and Riyan Parag, who contributed 34 off 13 balls, kept India’s momentum going with a series of boundaries, helping the team surpass their previous best T20 score of 260-5 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Bangladesh’s chase never gained momentum, despite a 42-run contribution from wicketkeeper Litton Das and an unbeaten 63 from Towhid Hridoy. India’s leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets, including the key dismissals of Litton and Najmul.

Pandya was named player of the series, contributing 118 runs, one wicket, and five catches across the three matches.

India will now turn their focus to the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, starting next week in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from AFP)