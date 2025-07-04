Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite in Cardiff as Oasis launch first tour in 16 years

Quick highlights:

• Oasis begin their global reunion tour in Cardiff on 4 and 5 July.

• Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together for the first time since 2009.

• More than 14 million fans tried to buy tickets for the UK shows.

• Fans travelled from Chile, Colombia, and the US to attend the Cardiff gig.

For the first time in 16 years, Liam and Noel Gallagher shared a stage on Friday night, kicking off Oasis’s long-awaited reunion tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. With fans flying in from across the globe and massive demand crashing ticketing sites, the atmosphere was electric as one of Britain’s biggest rock bands returned to the spotlight.

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher at "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show Getty Images





Thousands descend on Cardiff for historic Oasis concert

Cardiff turned into a sea of bucket hats, parkas, and Mancunian pride this weekend as Oasis fans poured into the city ahead of the band’s reunion shows. The Principality Stadium welcomed 62,000 fans each night, with supporters camping outside since Wednesday to secure a prime spot.

Some had travelled vast distances, like 38-year-old Janneth Dueñas from Bogotá, Colombia, and Matt Pope from California, while others, such as Manchester student Jasmine Griffins-Jones, had queued for days. The excitement wasn’t just about the music, but the moment: the return of Liam and Noel Gallagher, who hadn’t shared a stage since their explosive split in 2009.



Global demand crashes sites and sends prices soaring

Demand for tickets was nothing short of astronomical. Over 14 million people attempted to secure one of just 1.5 million available UK spots, with Cardiff’s dates selling out within minutes. Frustrations followed as many fans encountered crashed websites and inflated prices due to dynamic pricing. Some standard tickets jumped from £148 (₹15,600) to £355 (₹37,500), sparking public outcry and drawing the attention of the UK’s competition watchdog.

Despite the chaos, excitement has remained sky-high, with stadium staff describing the gig as “possibly the most hyped event” in the venue’s history.





Fans share emotional journeys and memories

For many, attending the gig was deeply personal. Diana Vesely, who first saw Oasis in Mexico in 1998, flew in from Chicago to be at the first reunion show. Meanwhile, journalist Orlando Silva Vargas from Chile arrived in Cardiff without accommodation, hoping to trade traditional spices for a place to sleep. “It might not be smart financially, but I’d regret missing this forever,” he said.

From reunions to first concerts, fans from all generations were united by one thing: a lifelong connection to Oasis’s music.





Reunion tour spans UK, Asia, and beyond

Following the Cardiff shows, Oasis will perform across the UK, including Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, and Dublin’s Croke Park, before heading to Asia, South America, and the US. The tour will also tie in with a new film by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Liam and Noel Gallagher formed Oasis in 1991, quickly rising to fame with albums like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. Hits like Wonderwall and Live Forever became anthems of a generation. Their last album, Dig Out Your Soul, came in 2008, just before the infamous backstage fight in Paris that ended it all.





Now, 16 years on, the Gallaghers are back, at least for now, and Cardiff got the first glimpse of a comeback fans thought they might never see.