Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts as family hospitalisations halt ceremonies

Instagram wipe sparks concern as Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal step back from ceremonies while both families request privacy.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts as sister Palak steps in after family hospital emergencies

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Smriti pulls down all pre-wedding photos and videos from Instagram
  • Ceremony in Sangli paused after her father was hospitalised
  • Palash’s sister Palak says the families need space
  • Both sides dealing with stress after back-to-back health scares
  • No new date shared yet

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding hit an unexpected halt over the weekend, and her Instagram was wiped clean of every haldi, mehndi and sangeet clip. The Smriti Mandhana wedding ceremonies had already begun when her father fell ill, and that one moment pushed the entire schedule off course.

Why Instagram changes around the Smriti Mandhana wedding raised questions

Smriti and Palash Muchhal were meant to marry in Sangli on 23 November. The families had already finished most rituals, with only the pheras remaining.

But the morning took a sharp turn when her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, complained of chest pain. He was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli and kept under observation.

Soon after, people spotted the missing posts on Smriti’s Instagram. Not all photos disappeared; older posts with Palash remained, but every wedding-related moment was deleted. That is when the speculation started piling up.

What Palash’s family said as pressure grew

Trolls jumped in instantly, blaming Palash, pushing rumours, and questioning the delay. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, stepped in with a short note.

“Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.”

Palash himself was not spared from the chaos. His mother, Amita Muchhal, said he broke down after hearing about Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition. His stress shot up, and he ended up admitted to hospital for a few hours. She said he told the family he did not want the wedding to continue until “uncle gets better.”

How the Smriti Mandhana wedding paused in the final hours

Smriti’s manager said she was firm: her father’s health first, then the wedding. Doctors said his cardiac enzymes were slightly raised and needed monitoring.

Palash stayed indoors on medical advice after his breakdown. His mother said he had imagined bringing his bride home that night, and the sudden stop left him “heartbroken.”


What’s next for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal?

Right now, neither side is talking about a new date. Everyone has gone quiet after the back-to-back hospital visits. Both families are keeping things private and low-key.


Smriti and Palash have known each other for years. Their relationship stayed mostly under the radar. It only came into public view last year, when a few appearances made it clear they were together. Their engagement video from the DY Patil Stadium is still on her page, one of the few posts she has not touched.

hospitalisedpalash muchhalhealth scareswedding haltedsmriti mandhana

