Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts as family hospitalisations halt ceremonies

Highlights

Smriti pulls down all pre-wedding photos and videos from Instagram

Ceremony in Sangli paused after her father was hospitalised

Palash’s sister Palak says the families need space

Both sides dealing with stress after back-to-back health scares

No new date shared yet

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding hit an unexpected halt over the weekend, and her Instagram was wiped clean of every haldi, mehndi and sangeet clip. The Smriti Mandhana wedding ceremonies had already begun when her father fell ill, and that one moment pushed the entire schedule off course.

Why Instagram changes around the Smriti Mandhana wedding raised questions

Smriti and Palash Muchhal were meant to marry in Sangli on 23 November. The families had already finished most rituals, with only the pheras remaining.

But the morning took a sharp turn when her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, complained of chest pain. He was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli and kept under observation.

Soon after, people spotted the missing posts on Smriti’s Instagram. Not all photos disappeared; older posts with Palash remained, but every wedding-related moment was deleted. That is when the speculation started piling up.

What Palash’s family said as pressure grew

Trolls jumped in instantly, blaming Palash, pushing rumours, and questioning the delay. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, stepped in with a short note.

“Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.”

Palash himself was not spared from the chaos. His mother, Amita Muchhal, said he broke down after hearing about Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition. His stress shot up, and he ended up admitted to hospital for a few hours. She said he told the family he did not want the wedding to continue until “uncle gets better.”

How the Smriti Mandhana wedding paused in the final hours

Smriti’s manager said she was firm: her father’s health first, then the wedding. Doctors said his cardiac enzymes were slightly raised and needed monitoring.

What’s next for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal?

Right now, neither side is talking about a new date. Everyone has gone quiet after the back-to-back hospital visits. Both families are keeping things private and low-key.





Smriti and Palash have known each other for years. Their relationship stayed mostly under the radar. It only came into public view last year, when a few appearances made it clear they were together. Their engagement video from the DY Patil Stadium is still on her page, one of the few posts she has not touched.