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Nayanthara celebrates Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday with heartfelt “sweetest girl” post

The actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories

Nayanthara Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The message quickly added to a wave of birthday wishes

X/ mithrakeerthu
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Nayanthara wished Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her 39th birthday
  • The actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories
  • Birthday wishes also came from fans, industry colleagues and production houses
  • Samantha is preparing for the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram on May 15
  • The actor has reportedly performed most of her own action sequences in the film

Nayanthara shares birthday message for Samantha

Nayanthara marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 39th birthday with a warm social media message on Tuesday.

Sharing a post on Instagram Stories, Nayanthara wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”

The message quickly added to a wave of birthday wishes for Samantha from friends, fans, film industry colleagues and several production houses.

Samantha gears up for Maa Inti Bangaaram

While celebrating her birthday, Samantha is also preparing for the release of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the family action comedy reunites Samantha with Reddy after the success of Oh! Baby.

The film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy and Manjusha.

Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 15.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha is also preparing for the release of her upcoming film Maa Inti BangaaramInstagram/ nayanthara

Samantha says the role challenged her

Earlier this year, Samantha described Maa Inti Bangaaram as an emotionally grounded story centred on a woman whose strength comes from both vulnerability and courage.

She said balancing the role as both actor and producer had been a fulfilling experience.

According to sources close to the production, Samantha has performed most of her own action scenes in the film, including sequences shot while wearing a saree.

A source previously said the actor wanted to push herself further after projects such as The Family Man and Citadel, with the film offering a physically demanding role that audiences do not often get to see.

samantha ruth prabhubirthday celebrationsnayanthara

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