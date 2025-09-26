Skip to content
'They call him OG' review roundup: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan’s OG comeback as Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut leaves audiences divided

Director Sujeeth’s action-packed gangster drama fuels social media buzz with its powerful screen presence, action sequences, and divided reactions to the plot.

Pawan Kalyan OG

Pawan Kalyan delivers a high-voltage performance in OG that thrills his fans

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 26, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Fans celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s powerful screen presence and action sequences.
  • Director Sujeeth receives praise for crafting a mass feast that plays to the star’s strengths.
  • Emraan Hashmi makes a stylish, if somewhat underutilised, Telugu debut as the main antagonist.
  • A section of the audience finds the storyline predictable, leading to a divided response.

The first verdict on Pawan Kalyan's OG is in, and social media is absolutely swamped with reactions. The paid previews started on Wednesday, and people were immediately firing off tweets and posts, some totally loving it, others not so much. The general buzz? It looks like director Sujeeth has truly managed to unlock a side of the Power Star that his fans have been desperate to see. And at the heart of it all is this gritty face-off with Emraan Hashmi's character, Omi Bhau.

What is the story of OG?

So what's the story everyone's talking about? Basically, Pawan Kalyan is Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who drops off the map for ten whole years. Then, out of nowhere, he shows up in Mumbai again. His mission? To take out this other big-shot gangster, Omi Bhau. It's that simple; a classic revenge tale set in the underworld. The plot is not trying to reinvent the wheel; it's just a solid stage for some huge fights and big character moments. And honestly, seeing Kalyan back on screen now that he's a sitting politician just makes the whole thing feel even bigger for his fans.

The general sentiment from supporters is that Sujeeth has successfully packaged the star’s signature swag and attitude into a cinematic experience that feels both familiar and freshly electrifying.

How does Emraan Hashmi fare in his Telugu debut?

Emraan Hashmi’s entry into Telugu films as the villain Omi Bhau has certainly made an impression. Reviews describe him as "deadly" and "stylish," bringing a credible menace to his scenes opposite Kalyan. However, a common thread among some viewers is a feeling that his potential was perhaps not fully realised. While effective in the role, there’s a sense that the character could have been explored further, with a few noting that his talent was somewhat "wasted" in a script that prioritises its hero above all else.

Is the film a complete hit or does it have weaknesses?

The reception to OG is not entirely unanimous. Let's be honest, it's not all universal praise. If you scroll through the reactions, you will find a fair number of people who came away pretty disappointed. Their main gripe? The story itself. A lot of folks called it routine, saying you can see the twists coming a mile away. For them, the second half especially could not keep up the energy from a cracking first half and interval. It kind of fizzles. What does that tell you? Well, that OG knows exactly who it's for. If you're a hardcore Pawan Kalyan fan, you're probably having the time of your life. The plot might be simple, but the spectacle of your favourite star is more than enough.

Mo Chara celebrates outside Woolwich Crown Court Mo Chara celebrates outside Woolwich Crown Court after terror charge dismissal Instagram/kneecap32

Stranger Things season five casts every character in deadly showdown promising shocking twists Instagram/strangerthingstv

Kantara Chapter 1 & Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Multiplexes caught in clash between Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Instagram/hombalefilms/dharmamovies

Ishaan Khatter hugs David Beckham Ishaan Khatter sparks fan frenzy at Milan Fashion Week with David Beckham hug and S.Coups photo Instagram/ishaankhatter

Diljit Dosanjh Amar Singh Chamkila Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor at International Emmys as Amar Singh Chamkila earns global recognition Instagram/netflix_in

