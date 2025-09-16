Skip to content
Pawan Kalyan’s 'They Call Him OG' sells out world’s second-biggest IMAX in Melbourne in just 2 minutes

Advance bookings for the Telugu action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi soar overseas as fans in Australia and the UK scramble for tickets.

Pawan Kalyan OG

Pawan Kalyan’s OG breaks overseas records with sold-out shows days before release

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Advance bookings for They Call Him OG begin overseas with record sell-outs
  • Melbourne IMAX, the world’s second-largest screen, sold out in just 2 minutes
  • Additional shows added in Sydney and Coventry due to massive demand
  • Film marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan

The anticipation for Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action film They Call Him OG, popularly called OG, has reached unprecedented levels. Overseas advance bookings opened this week, and within minutes the buzz translated into packed theatres. At Melbourne IMAX, the world’s second-largest cinema screen with 461 seats, tickets sold out in just two minutes. The feat proves both the global demand for OG and the star power of Pawan Kalyan, whose fanbase stretches far beyond India.

Pawan Kalyan OG Pawan Kalyan’s OG breaks overseas records with sold-out shows days before release Instagram/ogmovieofficial


Why did Pawan Kalyan’s OG sell out so fast?

The quick sell-out reflects the megastar’s enormous popularity among Telugu audiences abroad. Fans in Australia, the UK, and the US form a significant chunk of the overseas box office for big-budget Telugu films, and OG has already positioned itself as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025.

Social media was flooded with screenshots of the Melbourne IMAX seating chart turning red within minutes of bookings opening. One fan club on X wrote:

#TheyCallHimOG sets a record! The premiere at the world’s 2nd largest screen – @IMAX_Melbourne – SOLD OUT in less than 2 mins!

With tickets snapped up instantly, distributors have already added extra shows in Sydney and Coventry to meet demand.

What is Pawan Kalyan’s OG about?

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is an action gangster drama. The story follows Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan, who resurfaces in Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to confront rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. For Hashmi, the film marks his Telugu debut. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy also play key roles.

The film’s production house, DVV Entertainment, the same banner behind RRR, recently released a glimpse on Kalyan’s birthday, giving fans their first look at the blood-soaked action. A soundtrack titled Guns N Roses also dropped on 15 September, further fuelling the excitement.


How has Pawan Kalyan’s political career affected OG?

Pawan Kalyan was recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and sworn in as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. His new role has meant limited time for acting, but he assured fans that he would complete OG before taking a break to focus on his political career. This could make the film his last release for some time, adding to the sense of urgency among fans to catch it on the big screen.

Despite political commitments, Kalyan prioritised finishing the shoot so that his fans worldwide could experience OG as intended.


When is OG releasing and what to expect at the box office?

They Call Him OG is set for a global release on 25 September 2025. With advance bookings overseas already breaking records, industry trackers expect the film to post massive opening day numbers internationally. The buzz in Australia and the UK indicates that demand may outstrip supply in some markets, with more shows likely to be added before release day.

The sold-out Melbourne IMAX premiere, achieved nine days ahead of release, shows the film’s blockbuster status even before it hits theatres. For the Telugu diaspora and fans of Indian cinema worldwide, OG is shaping up as the must-watch spectacle of the year.

