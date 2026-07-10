Race to become Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura begins as Lionsgate opens global casting

Highlights

Lionsgate launches a worldwide casting search for Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura.

Destin Daniel Cretton is writing and directing the live-action adaptation.

Creator Masashi Kishimoto says he is eager to meet the actors who will bring his characters to life.

For fans who have dreamed of stepping into the world of Naruto, that opportunity may now be within reach. Lionsgate has launched a global casting search for the lead roles in its live-action adaptation of the iconic manga, opening the door for aspiring actors from around the world to audition for Team 7.

The studio is currently searching for performers to play Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, with casting for additional supporting characters expected to follow. The film is being written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the forthcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

A worldwide search for Team 7

Cretton said bringing Masashi Kishimoto's beloved story to the big screen was a privilege and described the global casting search as an exciting milestone for the project.

"Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it's an honour to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time," he said.

The filmmaker added that he was looking forward to finding the actors who would portray Team 7 and introduce the Naruto universe to audiences in a new way.

Kishimoto calls the adaptation a 'miracle'

Kishimoto shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying the Hollywood adaptation still feels surreal.

He said seeing Naruto become a live-action film was a dream come true and praised Cretton's involvement as another remarkable milestone for the franchise. The manga creator also said he was excited to discover the actors who would take on the iconic roles, adding that he could not wait to meet the cast behind his characters.

One of manga's biggest franchises

Lionsgate first announced the live-action Naruto film in February 2024. Since its debut, the manga has sold more than 250 million copies across over 60 countries and territories, cementing its place among the world's best-selling manga series.

The story follows young ninja Naruto Uzumaki as he strives to earn the respect of his village and achieve his dream of becoming its leader.

The film is being produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions alongside Jeremy Latcham, while Cretton is producing with Jeyun Munford through Hisako.

The project has been years in the making. Lionsgate previously attempted to develop a live-action Naruto film in 2014, when Michael Gracey was attached to direct, before the latest version moved forward under Cretton's leadership.